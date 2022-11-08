SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SoftwareONE announces change to the Executive Board



08-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareONE announces change to the Executive Board

Stans, Switzerland I 8 November 2022 SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announces that Alex Alexandrov, member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave SoftwareONE at the end of 2022 for a new professional challenge.

Alex joined SoftwareONE in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer and Head of M&A and Strategy, recently taking over responsibility for the LATAM region. During his tenure, Alex has been instrumental in industrializing SoftwareONEs global shared service centers, building the M&A and post-merger integration program, driving internal digital transformation and accelerating profitable growth of the LATAM region. Additionally, he was part of the Executive Board which led SoftwareONEs IPO in 2019.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE said, On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of SoftwareONE, I would like to sincerely thank Alex for his many contributions over the past six years which have been key to our growth journey. His commitment, energy and expertise have made a lasting impact on SoftwareONE. We wish him all the best for the future.

A search process for his successor as President of LATAM is ongoing while his COO responsibilities have been transitioned to other members of the Executive Board.

