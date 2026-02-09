SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne delivers 1.4% FY 2025 constant currency growth on a combined like-for-like basis

Announces nomination of Barend Fruithof as additional Board member

Stans, Switzerland I 9 February 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON) today announced preliminary financials for 2025. The complete financial statements and Annual Report 2025 will be released on 31 March 2026. A Capital Markets Day will take place on 9 June 2026. Separately, the company announced the nomination of an additional independent member of the Board of Directors for election at the 2026 AGM.

In Q4 2025, SoftwareONE achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 64.7% on an IFRS reported basis, reflecting the Crayon acquisition closed on 2 July 2025. On a combined like-for-like basis[1], Q4 2025 revenue grew 11.0% in constant currency. The quarter was driven by strong performance in rEMEA, DACH and APAC, while performance in NORAM and LATAM remained muted.

On the back of this robust quarter, IFRS reported Group revenue was CHF 1,243million for FY 2025, an increase of 22.5% compared to 2024. On a combined like-for-like basis, FY 2025 revenue grew 1.4% in constant currency to CHF 1,518 million – ahead of the previously communicated flat growth guidance. FX negatively impacted combined like-for-like revenue with 3.4 percentage points in 2025.

SoftwareOne confirms its FY 2025 guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20% on a combined like-for-like basis.

All numbers are preliminary and unaudited. The complete financial statements and Annual Report for 2025 will be released on 31 March 2026.

Capital Markets Day on 9 June 2026

SoftwareOne will host a Capital Markets Day on 9 June 2026, where the company will present its medium-term strategic and financial priorities, including an update on integration progress and outlook, to investors, analysts and interested media representatives.

Nomination of Barend Fruithof as independent member of the Board of Directors

Separately, SoftwareOne announced today that the Board of Directors has nominated Barend Fruithof as an additional independent member of the Board.

Barend Fruithof brings extensive international leadership, strategic and integration expertise to SoftwareOne’s Board of Directors. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Aebi Schmidt Group since 2017, a leading global specialty vehicles company based in Switzerland and listed on NASDAQ, where he gained deep experience in cross-border transactions, public markets and post-merger integration. He previously held senior roles in financial institutions, including responsibility for corporate client business as well as finance and IT functions. In addition to his executive experience, Barend Fruithof has many years of board experience across different industries, including software engineering.

Till Spillmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne, commented: “We are delighted to nominate Barend Fruithof as an additional independent member of the Board of Directors. His deep financial and operational expertise, proven leadership as CEO of an international group, and extensive experience in M&A and business integration make him an excellent addition to the Board. We are convinced that his strategic perspective and governance experience will make a meaningful contribution to SoftwareOne’s long-term value creation.”

Barend Fruithof will be proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2026. All current members of the Board of Directors, including the Chairman, will stand for re-election.

[1] Based on like-for-like historical financials as if the acquisition of Crayon had been completed on 1 January 2024.