SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SoftwareOne delivers growth of 11.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 4.5 percentage points to 24.9% in H1 2026



26-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SoftwareOne delivers growth of 11.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 4.5 percentage points to 24.9% in H1 2026 Stans, Switzerland I 26 August 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, delivered strong like-for-like revenue growth of 11.6% at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9% in H1 2026. In Q2 2026, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion further accelerated and ended at 28.9% on a like-for-like basis. During the second quarter of 2026, the company achieved CHF 100 million run-rate cost synergies reaching the top end of the announced target and identified additional synergy opportunities of approximately CHF 5-10 million, expected to be realized in H2 2026. Integration is now substantially completed, with the company’s focus shifting fully to commercial execution and customer value creation. As part of this next phase, the Executive Board has been expanded to bring leadership closer to customers, partners and markets. Group revenue up 68.2% year-on-year on an IFRS-reported basis to CHF 818.3 million in H1 2026.

Reported EBITDA rose to CHF 185.4 million in H1 2026, reflecting a margin of 22.7%, up 5.2 percentage points compared to H1 2025.

On a combined like-for-like basis [1] , H1 2026 revenue grew by 11.6% at constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9%, up 4.5 percentage points compared to H1 2025. In Q2 2026, revenue grew 10.4% at constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9%, up 5.4 percentage points compared to Q2 2025.

[1] H1 2026 revenue grew by 11.6% at constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9%, up 4.5 percentage points compared to H1 2025. In Q2 2026, revenue grew 10.4% at constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9%, up 5.4 percentage points compared to Q2 2025. With CHF 100 million of run-rate cost synergies, the company has achieved the high end of the announced target range. The company has identified additional synergy opportunities of approximately CHF 5-10 million, expected to be realized in H2 2026.

In July 2026, the Board of Directors named Raphael Erb as sole CEO effective 1 August 2026. Effective 1 September 2026, the Company is consolidating its regional structure under three Presidents, with the Board of Directors appointing Regina Manfredi as President Americas, Rico Andreoli as President EMEA and Varun Paliwal as President APAC. Guðmundur Aðalsteinsson has been appointed Chief Channel & Ecosystems Officer. All four will join the Executive Board. Oliver Berchtold, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the company. FY 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook on a combined like-for-like basis reiterated: mid to high-single-digit year-on-year revenue growth at constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 23%, and cash conversion above 60%. Raphael Erb, CEO of SoftwareOne, said, "I am proud of our performance in the first half of 2026, as significant progress in terms of revenue growth, profitability and cash conversion was achieved, and we are seeing encouraging market traction as customers respond to our combined offering. At the same time, we have substantially completed the integration, a year into the business combination, with the leadership and combined organizational structures fully established. We will now shift gears. The new composition of the Executive Board reflects SoftwareOne's next phase of development, bringing leadership closer to customers, partners and markets, simplifying decision-making and strengthening accountability to accelerate execution. I am delighted to welcome Regina, Rico, Varun and Guðmundur, in their new roles and thank Oliver for his many contributions at SoftwareOne. In our new set-up, we are well positioned to further execute and grow. Delivering value to our stakeholders is our key priority.” Consolidated IFRS figures and management defined performance measures Key figures Group CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % ? Gross sales 9,269.2 6,155.5 50.6% 5,610.1 3,445.8 62.8% Revenue 818.3 486.6 68.2% 430.6 254.9 68.9% Reported OPEX (632.9) (401.6) 57.6% (316.2) (196.6) 60.9% Reported EBITDA 185.4 85.0 >100% 114.4 58.4 95.9% Reported EBITDA margin (% revenue) 22.7% 17.5% 5.2pp 26.6% 22.9% 3.7pp Reported net profit 54.3 9.9 >100% - - - Reported EPS (diluted) 0.25 0.06 >100% - - - Delivery cost (246.2) (164.3) 49.9% (126.5) (79.9) 58.3% Contribution margin 572.1 323.4 76.9% 304.1 175.6 73.2% SG&A (368.2) (208.7) 76.4% (179.7) (106.8) 68.3% Adjusted EBITDA 203.8 114.7 77.6% 124.4 68.8 80.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% revenue) 24.9% 23.5% 1.4pp 28.9% 26.9% 2.0pp Adjusted net profit 70.6 29.6 >100% - - - Adjusted EPS (diluted), in CHF 0.33 0.19 67.4% - - - Weighted average number of shares[2] 217.1m 152.4m - - - - Net cash from operating activities 90.1 87.1 - - - - Capex 36.5 30.1 - Net working capital (after factoring) (509.2) (216.6) - - - - Net debt / (cash) 408.0 (36.2) - - - - Cash conversion (LTM) 69% - - - Net debt / Adj. EBITDA (LTM) 1.1x - - - - - Headcount (FTEs at end of period) 12,254 8,795 - - - - Profit and loss Group revenue increased 68.2% to CHF 818.3 million in H1 2026, reflecting the acquisition of Crayon closed on 2 July 2025. On an organic basis, excluding Crayon, revenue increased 5.0% year-on-year in constant currency in H1 2026. The strengthening of the Swiss franc against US dollar, euro, British pound, India rupee led to a negative FX translation impact of 5.5 percentage points on Group revenue in H1 2026. Reported EBITDA rose to CHF 185.4 million in H1 2026, reflecting a margin of 22.7% - a significant improvement of 5.2 percentage points compared to the prior period, driven by revenue growth, synergy impact and continuous cost control, while also reflecting lower restructuring costs compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA ended at CHF 203.8 million in H1 2026, with a margin of 24.9%. Net profit for the period was CHF 54.3 million in H1 2026, compared to CHF 9.9 million in the prior period. Adjusted net profit for the period was CHF 70.6 million in H1 2026, compared to CHF 29.6 million in H1 2025. Cash flow and balance sheet Over the first six months ended 30 June 2026, net cash flow from operating activities was CHF 90.1 million, compared to CHF 87.1 million in the prior-year period. The change in net working capital resulted in a cash outflow of CHF 72.1 million, mainly driven by seasonality. The prior-year period benefited from the implementation of the then-new non-recourse factoring program. Over the first six months ended 30 June 2026, capital expenditure was CHF 36.5 million, in line with the prior period, mainly reflecting investments in internal IT and platforms. LTM to June 2026 cash conversion ratio was 69%, mainly driven by profitability. As of June 2026, net working capital after factoring ended at minus CHF 509.2 million, compared to minus CHF 216.6 million as of June 2025. Movement versus June 2025 was primarily driven by the working capital acquired with the Crayon acquisition. Over the LTM to June 2026, the underlying net working capital after factoring slightly improved. As of June 2026, net debt ended at CHF 408.0 million, reflecting a leverage ratio of 1.1x net debt / LTM adjusted EBITDA of CHF 366.1 million, in comparison to the net cash position of CHF 36.2 million as of June 2025. The increase in the net debt was primarily driven by the Crayon acquisition.

Like-for-like combined figures, unless otherwise noted Key figures Group CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? % ? (CCY) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % ? % ? (CCY) Total revenue 818.3 759.1 7.8% 11.6% 430.6 396.2 8.7% 10.4% Delivery cost (246.2) (247.2) (0.4)% 3.2% (126.5) (121.4) 4.2% 5.0% Contribution margin 572.1 511.9 11.7% 15.6% 304.1 274.8 10.7% 12.8% Contribution margin (% of revenue) 69.9% 67.4% 2.5pp - 70.6% 69.4% 1.3pp - SG&A (368.2) (357.2) 3.1% 6.9% (179.7) (182.0) (1.2)% 0.3% Adj. EBITDA 203.8 154.7 31.7% 35.5% 124.4 92.9 33.9% 37.3% Adj. EBITDA margin (% revenue) 24.9% 20.4% 4.5pp - 28.9% 23.4% 5.4pp - Reported OPEX (632.9) (637.0) (0.6)% - (316.2) (315.9) 0.1% - Reported EBITDA 185.4 120.1 54.4% - 114.4 79.2 44.3% - Reported EBITDA margin (% revenue) 22.7% 15.9% 6.8pp - 26.6% 20.1% 6.5pp - Group revenue increased 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (ccy) to CHF 818.3 million in H1 2026. Growth was driven by continued strong performance in Channel and Services. In reported currency, H1 2026 revenue increased 7.8% YoY. Primarily reflecting the strengthening of the Swiss franc against key currencies, including the US dollar, euro, Indian rupee, Norwegian krone, and British pound. In Q2 2026, Group revenue growth ended at 10.4% YoY ccy reaching CHF 430.6 million. Operating expenses declined 0.6% compared to H1 2025. In comparison to H1 2025, over the LTM approximately CHF 37 million of realized synergies contributed positively to the result but were partly offset by investments in sales and delivery capabilities, PEX inflation, and higher performance-related compensation as well as higher third-party delivery costs resulting in a broadly stable cost development. Reported EBITDA ended at CHF 185.4 million, up 54.4% compared to the prior year. The reported EBITDA margin improved by 6.8 percentage points to 22.7%, driven by revenue growth, cost synergies and continued strict cost control. Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2026 was CHF 203.8 million, up 35.5% YoY ccy, while the margin was up by 4.5 percentage points, ending at 24.9%. Total EBITDA adjustments amounted to CHF 18.4 million in H1 2026, of which CHF 16.2 million were related to the Crayon acquisition. Revenue by region CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? (CCY) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % ? (CCY) DACH 180.4 172.5 6.8% 93.7 90.4 5.3% WEMEA 169.9 157.6 11.7% 90.6 82.5 12.3% APAC 151.0 131.1 23.0% 84.0 68.5 27.0% NORDICS 133.5 106.6 26.0% 65.1 54.0 19.6% NORAM 92.6 92.7 8.6% 49.9 48.4 7.5% LATAM 49.3 46.0 6.9% 25.5 23.2 4.6% CEE 42.2 37.7 16.7% 22.9 20.2 15.4% Group, FX and Other (0.7) 14.9 - (1.2) 9.0 - Group revenue 818.3 759.1 11.6% 430.0 396.2 10.4% DACH revenue grew 6.8% YoY ccy to CHF 180.4 million in H1 2026. Growth in the Microsoft business remained strong, driven mainly by continued EA to CSP conversion, which also positively impacted the Services business, which ended the period with double-digit growth. Revenue in WEMEA increased 11.7% YoY ccy to CHF 169.9 million in H1 2026, driven by strong double-digit growth in Services and more than 50% in the Channel business. The growth was also supported by solid growth in the Direct business where EA to CSP conversion continues to accelerate. APAC grew 23.0% YoY ccy to CHF 151.0 million in H1 2026, driven by broad-based growth across the portfolio, with especially strong growth in Australia and New Zealand, India, Southeast Asia and North China. In Q2 2026 growth ended at 27.0% ccy, building on the strong momentum seen in Q1 2026. The Services business remains the primary growth engine, delivering exceptionally strong growth, led by Cloud Services and Cybersecurity. CSP also continued to perform strongly, contributing meaningfully to growth. Next to Services, Channel delivered strong growth as well driven by India and Australia and New Zealand. Revenue in the Nordics grew 26.0% YoY ccy to CHF 133.5 million. The Services business, which accounts for over 50% of revenue, delivered exceptionally strong growth of close to 20%, driven mainly by CSP services and further supported by Cloud Services and Data & AI. Direct also delivered double-digit growth, driven by continued EA to CSP conversion, while Channel grew more than 50%, also driven by CSP. NORAM grew 8.6% YoY ccy to CHF 92.6 million in H1 2026. Growth was driven by strong performance in the Channel business, which nearly doubled year over year. Growth in the Services business was also strong, mainly driven by CSP and AWS Cloud Services. LATAM grew 6.9% YoY ccy to CHF 49.3 million in H1 2026. Services was the primary growth driver led by Cybersecurity, Data & AI and AWS services while Direct remained stable year over year. Across the region Brazil and Mexico contributed positively to growth. CEE grew revenue with 16.7% YoY ccy to CHF 42.2 million in H1 2026 driven by strong performance in all business lines. Growth in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria was particularly strong. Performance by segment Key figures – Software & Cloud Direct CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? (CCY) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % ? (CCY) Revenue 336.8 344.2 1.5% 183.0 190.3 (1.8)% Contribution margin 324.2 310.5 8.5% 176.8 173.4 4.0% Contribution margin (% of revenue) 96.2% 90.2% 6.0pp 96.6% 91.1% 5.5pp Adjusted EBITDA 171.1 175.2 1.7% 102.1 104.0 0.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 50.8% 50.9% (0.1)pp 55.8% 54.7% 1.1pp Revenue in Software & Cloud Direct increased 1.5% YoY ccy in H1 2026. Performance is positively impacted by strong growth in the Microsoft business, driven in particular by accelerating EA to CSP conversion. EA to CSP conversion continued in Q2 26, however revenue declined versus Q2 25, as the comparative period benefited from several larger deals. We expect Direct to return to growth in H2 2026. Contribution margin increased by 6 percentage points in H1 2026 driven by the ongoing shift toward higher-margin CSP contracts. Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 171.1 million in H1 2026, with margin ending at 50.8%, at the same level as in the prior year. Key figures – Software & Cloud Channel CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? (CCY) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % ? (CCY) Revenue 76.9 59.1 35.6% 36.5 27.4 33.7% Contribution margin 76.9 59.1 35.6% 36.5 27.4 33.7% Contribution margin (% of revenue) 100% 100% - 100% 100% - Adjusted EBITDA 43.9 28.3 59.4% 19.7 12.2 57.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 57.2% 47.8% 9.3pp 53.9% 44.6% 9.3pp Software & Cloud Channel delivered revenue growth of 35.6% YoY ccy in H1 2026. Performance was driven mainly by strong growth in the CSP business while other ISVs also contributed to the performance. The expansion of Cloud IQ to countries where the platform was not previously available, also contributed to growth. Revenue grew 33.7% YoY ccy in Q2 2026. Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 43.9 million in H1 2026, with margin ending at 57.2%, a significant 9.3 percentage point improvement compared to the same period previous year. Key figures – Software & Cloud Services CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? (CCY) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % ? (CCY) Revenue 404.6 355.9 17.4% 211.1 178.5 19.8% Contribution margin 171.0 142.3 22.9% 90.9 74.0 25.4% Contribution margin (% of revenue) 42.3% 40.0% 2.3pp 43.1% 41.5% 1.6pp Adjusted EBITDA 34.4 11.7 >100% 24.5 9.0 >100% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 8.5% 3.3% 5.2pp 11.6% 5.1% 6.6pp Software & Cloud Services delivered revenue growth of 17.4% YoY ccy in H1 2026. In Q2 2026 revenue grew 19.8%. CSP-related services remained a key growth driver, reflecting further acceleration in EA to CSP conversion. Cloud Services, especially in AWS and GCP, Data & AI, and Cyber Security continued to deliver strong performance. Contribution margin increased to CHF 171.0 million in H1 2026, with a margin of 42.3%, up from 40.0%. Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 34.4 million in H1 2026, with margin ending at 8.5% up from 3.3% in the prior year, driven by higher margin mix. Crayon integration substantially completed Integration of Crayon is substantially completed. Leadership and organizational integration are finalized, and the combined group now operates under a unified go-to-market model, with meaningful vendor synergies achieved. Finance process integration is complete from a reporting perspective, and the core commercial and operating structure of the combined business is in place. Certain integration workstreams remain in progress and are expected to conclude by the end of 2027, in line with the original integration timeline. These primarily relate to the country-by-country legal entity merger process, IT systems integration, and process harmonization across countries. Approximately CHF 20 million integration costs are expected for H2 2026. Organisational changes Effective 1 September 2026, the Company is consolidating its regional structure under three Presidents, with the Board of Directors appointing Regina Manfredi as President Americas, Rico Andreoli as President EMEA and Varun Paliwal as President APAC. Guðmundur Aðalsteinsson has been appointed Chief Channel & Ecosystems Officer. All four will join the Executive Board. Oliver Berchtold, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the company. Regina Manfredi will assume responsibility for the full Americas region, expanding her current mandate for NORAM to include LATAM. Rico Andreoli will lead the full EMEA region, broadening his responsibilities beyond WEMEA to include the NORDICS, DACH and CEE, while Varun Paliwal will continue to lead APAC. The updated leadership structure increases regional representation at the Executive Board level, bringing customers, partners and markets closer to where decisions are made. It also simplifies the organisation through clearer accountability, faster decision-making and stronger execution. Investigations regarding unfounded allegations concluded With full-year 2025 results release in March 2026, SoftwareONE had announced that the Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office was examining in a preliminary review whether individuals may have been responsible for an alleged forgery of documents relating to the recording of certain overdue trade receivables, following allegations raised by a third party. In June 2026 the Prosecutor informed that the review was concluded having found no suspicion of criminal activity. SoftwareOne was not under investigation. Internal and external reviews commissioned by the Board of Directors also concluded that the allegations are without merit. Outlook SoftwareOne provides full-year 2026 guidance as follows: Mid to high-single digit YoY ccy revenue growth on a combined like-for-like basis

Adjusted EBITDA margin above 23% on a combined like-for-like basis

Dividend pay-out ratio of 30-50% of the adjusted profit for the year

Cash conversion of above 60% of reported EBITDA for the year

2030 Financial ambitions High single digit revenue CAGR

Reported EBITDA margin above 28%

Cash conversion above 60% throughout the cycle

Dividend policy with a target payout of 30–50% of net profit

SOFTWAREONE RESULTS OVERVIEW Profit & loss summary IFRS reported Adjusted CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 % ? Total revenue 818.3 486.6 818.3 487.7 67.8% Operating costs (632.9) (401.6) (614.5) (372.9) 64.8% EBITDA 185.4 85.0 203.8 114.7 77.6% Depreciation, amortization & impairment[3] (64.5) (40.2) (64.5) (40.2) 60.4% EBIT 120.9 44.8 139.3 74.5 86.9% Net financial items (27.0) (11.7) (27.0) (17.9) 50.4% Earnings before tax 93.9 33.1 112.4 56.5 98.5% Income tax expense (39.6) (23.2) (41.8) (27.0) 54.7% Profit for the period 54.3 9.9 70.6 29.6 >100% EBITDA margin (% revenue) 22.7% 17.5% 24.9% 23.5% 1.4pp EPS (diluted) 0.25 0.06 0.33 0.19 67.4% Reconciliation – IFRS reported to adjusted profit CHFm H1 2026 H1 2025 IFRS reported profit for the period 54.3 9.9 Revenue recognition adjustment IFRS 15 - 0.9 Crayon transaction expenses (0.7) 9.2 Crayon integration expenses 16.9 2.6 Other integration, M&A and earn-out expenses 1.6 2.7 Cost reduction program - 19.1 Discontinuation of MTWO vertical - 0.3 Other non-recurring items 0.7 (5.1) Total revenue and operating expense adjustments 18.4 29.7 Impact of adjustments on financial result - (6.2) Tax impact of adjustments (2.2) (3.8) Adjusted profit for the period 70.6 29.6 Source: management view Management-defined performance measures SoftwareOne has defined a set of non-IFRS, or management-defined financial measures, which reflect the company’s internal approach to analyzing its performance and which are also disclosed externally. These measures allow key decision makers at SoftwareOne to manage the company and make investment decisions. The company believes that such measures are also frequently used by external stakeholders such as sell-side research analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate peers in the same industry. Non-IFRS financial measures and Group key performance indicators (KPIs) The Group presents non-IFRS financial measures used by management to monitor the company’s performance, which may be helpful to external stakeholders in evaluating SoftwareOne’s financial results compared to industry peers. They include the following: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the underlying earnings before net financial items, tax, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for items affecting comparability in operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted profit for the period is defined as the profit/(loss) for the period, adjusted for items impacting comparability in operating expenses and net finance income/(expenses) as well as the related tax impact. Cash conversion is defined as operating cash flow adjusted for change in factoring utilization, less capex over reported EBITDA. Contribution margin is defined as revenue net of third-party service delivery costs and directly attributable internal delivery costs. Gross sales is an alternative performance measure and represents the gross sales before the IFRS15 net-down process is applied to certain items (agent). Growth at constant currencies is defined as the change between two periods presented on a constant currency basis for comparability purposes and to assess the group’s underlying performance. Period profit and loss figures are translated from the subsidiaries’ respective local currencies into Swiss francs at the applicable average exchange rate of the prior-year period. This calculation is based on the underlying management accounts. Like-for-Like combined figures are based on historical like-for-like financials as if the acquisition of Crayon had been completed on 1 January 2024. Net debt/(cash)comprises group bank overdrafts, other current and non-current financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets. Net working capital is defined as the group’s trade receivables, current other receivables, prepayments and contract assets minus trade payables, current other payables and accrued expenses and contract liabilities.



H1 2026 RESULTS DOCUMENTS The H1 2026 results documents can be found on SoftwareOne’s website in the Results center.

CALL FOR INVESTORS, ANALYSTS AND THE MEDIA A webcast for investors, analysts and the media with Raphael Erb, CEO, and Hanspeter Schraner, CFO, will be held today at 9.00 CEST and may be joined via the link Audio webcast. If you wish to actively participate in the Q&A session or are unable to join via the webcast, you may call the following numbers, 10 – 15 minutes before conference start Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 059 58 63 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 HD Web Phone available here Other international numbers available here The webcast will be archived and a digital playback will be available approximately two hours after the event in the Results center.

CORPORATE CALENDAR Q3 2026 Trading update 11 November 2026

CONTACT Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations Tel. +47 950 40 372, kjellarne.hansen@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. [1] Based on like-for-like historical financials as if the acquisition of Crayon had been completed on 1 January 2024. [2] Adjusted for share-based payment plans. [3] Includes PPA amortization (including impairments, if applicable) of CHF 20.5 million and CHF 5.7 million in H1 2026 and H1 2025, respectively.

End of Inside Information