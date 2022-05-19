SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SoftwareONE delivers strong growth in Q1 2022 and reiterates full-year guidance

Stans, Switzerland I 19 May 2022 SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced a trading update relating to its Q1 2022 results.

- Gross profit at the group level grew 14.6% YoY ccy to CHF212.9 million in Q1 2022

- Solutions & Services continued its strong growth trajectory with gross profit growth of 39.5% YoY ccy, driven by XSimples and Cloud Services, as well as strategic acquisitions

- Gross profit in Software & Cloud grew 1.1% YoY ccy, in the context of a strong comparative quarter due to an exceptional vendor payment last year; Underlying gross profit growth for Software & Cloud was higher than in H2 2021

- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8% was down 1.9pp YoY, impacted by the exceptional vendor payment last year; Underlying Adjusted EBITDA margin significantly improved compared to Q1 2021

- Adjusted operating expenses remained broadly flat compared to Q4 2021, reflecting the positive impact of Transformance-related cost savings

- Outlook for full-year 2022 reiterated on the back of continued strong demand environment and focus on driving operational efficiencies

Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE said, We are pleased with our performance this quarter, in particular the strong underlying growth momentum across the business, which is a testament to the strength of our business model and strategy. While capitalizing on market opportunity, we are also taking concrete steps to drive efficiencies and ensure that operating expenses grow significantly below gross profit in order to deliver profitable growth. Consequently, we remain confident in our full-year outlook as communicated in March.

Key figures

CHFm (unless otherwise indicated) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % (CCY) % (Reported) Gross profit from Solutions & Services 91.0 67.5 39.5% 34.9% Gross profit from Software & Cloud 121.9 123.5 1.1% (1.3)% Gross profit 212.9 190.9 14.6% 11.5% Adjusted operating expenses (170.9) (149.6) 17.7% 14.2% Adjusted EBITDA 42.1 41.3 3.1% 1.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.8% 21.6% - (1.9)pp

Strong growth momentum across business lines and regions

SoftwareONEs business exhibits strong seasonality driven by promotional activity in conjunction with Microsofts financial year-end in June and corporate spending patterns in December. This results in Q2 and Q4 typically being the strongest quarters of the year from both a gross profit and profit margin perspective.

In Q1 2022, gross profit at the group level increased by 14.6% YoY ccy to CHF212.9 million, compared to CHF190.9 million in Q1 2021 which included an exceptional vendor payment in Software & Cloud.

Solutions & Services achieved gross profit growth of 39.5% YoY ccy to CHF91.0 million in Q1 2022, up from CHF67.5 million during the prior year period. This was driven in particular by strong momentum in XSimples standardized managed solutions for SMEs and Cloud Services (Azure), as well as strategic acquisitions.

Underlying gross profit growth for Software & Cloud in Q1 2022 was higher than in H2 2021, driven by a sustained recovery in the companys hyperscaler (Microsoft, AWS, Google) practices and ISV (Independent Software Vendor) portfolio.

By geography, all regions reported double-digit gross profit growth in constant currency, supported by strong structural demand at the global level.

Implementation of Transformance and operational efficiencies

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 was CHF42.1 million, increasing 3.1% YoY ccy compared to CHF41.3 million during the prior year period, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin was down by 1.9pp YoY. Both metrics were impacted by an exceptional vendor payment in the comparative quarter. Underlying Adjusted EBITDA growth exceeded gross profit growth in Q1 2022, while the underlying Adjusted EBITDA margin significantly improved compared to Q1 2021.

Total adjusted operating expenses in Q1 2022 amounted to CHF170.9 million, increasing 17.7% YoY ccy compared to Q1 2021, while remaining broadly flat sequentially as a result of Transformance-related cost savings.

During the quarter, SoftwareONE also initiated an evaluation of additional measures to drive increased operational efficiencies going forward.

Update on situation in Ukraine and Russia

In early 2022, SoftwareONE took steps to safeguard its employees and their families in Ukraine and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the unprovoked war initiated by the Russian government.

Following a suspension of a significant part of its sales and business operations in Russia in March, SoftwareONE recently divested its Russian business and transitioned its employees to the new owner.

SoftwareONEs combined exposure to Ukraine and Russia amounted to approximately 1.5% of gross profit in 2021. As of today, the company has not noted a material impact of the war on the rest of its business.

Outlook for financial year 2022 reiterated

SoftwareONE continues to expect a strong market environment and demand growth as organizations pursue cloud-first digital transformation. In addition, SoftwareONE has increased its focus on driving operational efficiencies, which is expected to benefit its level of profitability.

Based on its Q1 2022 performance, SoftwareONE reiterates its full-year guidance for 2022, assuming no material deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine:

- Mid-teens gross profit growth for the group in ccy;

- Adjusted EBITDA margin above 25%;

- Dividend pay-out ratio of 30-50% of adjusted profit for the year.

Increased financial disclosure

SoftwareONE has brought forward its plans to report Adjusted EBITDA by business line to H1 2022 from the previously announced FY2022 timeline. The new financial reporting will include adjusted definitions for the line items cost of goods sold and operating expenses to better reflect business performance of each business line. These changes will have no impact at the revenue and EBITDA levels.

SoftwareONE will communicate in due course the revised accounting definitions for these line items and restated historical business line financials and guidance to facilitate the transition to the new financial reporting.

RESULTS OVERVIEW

Reconciliation Reported to Adjusted EBITDA

CHFm Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Reported EBITDA 25.5 33.3 Share-based compensation 1.8 3.8 IPO, integration and M&A and earn-out expenses 8.4 4.2 Transformance-related expenses 6.4 - Adjusted EBITDA 42.1 41.3

Source: Management view

Q1 2022 DOCUMENTS

The Q1 2022 Trading update documents can be found on SoftwareONEs website in the Results Center.

Please see the 2021 Annual report (page 31 of the PDF version) for the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures used in this media release.

