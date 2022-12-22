SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareONE enters into total return swap related to its Crayon shareholding



Media Release

SoftwareONE enters into total return swap related to its Crayon shareholding

Stans, Switzerland I 22 December 2022 SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has entered into a total return swap (TRS) agreement related to its shareholding in Crayon. SoftwareONEs financial exposure in Crayon remains substantially unchanged.

SoftwareONE acquired its original shareholding in Crayon from 2018 onwards. Since then it has developed into a financial investment for the company. A partial sell-down took place in April 2022 and SoftwareONE has continued to review its options with regards to its remaining stake.

SoftwareONE has now entered into a TRS agreement with a financial institution, considering financial and tax aspects associated with the Crayon shareholding. Under the terms of the agreement, SoftwareONE has sold approximately 5.1% of Crayons total number of shares and votes to the financial institution, thereby reducing its holding to 1.9%. SoftwareONEs financial exposure in Crayon remains substantially unchanged at approximately 7.0%, as prior to the TRS agreement.

