14.07.2026 07:23:34

SoftwareOne Melissa Mulholland To Depart; Appoints Raphael Erb As CEO

(RTTNews) - SoftwareOne Holding AG (SWON.SW, SWONF) on Tuesday announced that Co-CEO Melissa Mulholland will leave the company, with Raphael Erb appointed as sole Chief Executive Officer effective August 1.

The leadership change follows the substantial completion of the integration of the company and Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYONO.ST).

Erb has served as Co-CEO since July 2025, overseeing commercial operations, services and the marketplace.

Prior to the Crayon acquisition, Erb served as the company's CEO from November 2024 and has been with the company since joining in 1999.

Mulholland became Co-CEO following the Crayon acquisition.

The company said it continues to see strong business momentum since its first-quarter 2026 trading update, while its strategy and 2030 financial ambitions remain unchanged.

The company is scheduled to report its first-half 2026 results on August 26.

SoftwareOne Holding AG closed trading 0.77% lesser at CHF 8.43 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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