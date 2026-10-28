SoftwareONE Aktie
WKN DE: A2PTSZ / ISIN: CH0496451508
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28.10.2026 18:33:03
SoftwareOne Named a 2026 GitHub Global Channel Sales Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award Winner
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SoftwareONE Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareOne Named a 2026 GitHub Global Channel Sales Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award Winner
STANS, Switzerland, October 28, 2026 – SoftwareONE Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced it has been named the Global Channel Sales winner in the 2026 GitHub Services and Channel Partner of the Year Awards. The recognition reflects SoftwareOne’s work with GitHub and its customers, and its commitment to helping organizations adopt GitHub, modernize software development and create business value.
SoftwareOne helps organizations accelerate software development, modernize applications, and drive business outcomes through GitHub solutions. “Being recognized as GitHub's Global Channel Sales Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor and a testament to the passion, expertise, and commitment of our teams around the world,” said Kiril Izov, Global Services Director at SoftwareOne. “What started as a focused initiative driven by passionate colleagues has evolved into a strategic partnership that helps customers innovate faster and get more value from their software development and cloud technologies.”
SoftwareOne has steadily expanded its GitHub capabilities across advisory, implementation, managed services, and specialized delivery. For customers that means more productive developers, stronger DevOps practices, and faster digital transformation. The company's global delivery network and specialist expertise lets organizations roll out GitHub solutions at scale while aligning software development directly to business goals.
This recognition reinforces SoftwareOne's continued commitment to investing in cloud, application modernization, DevOps, and AI-enabled software development, helping customers accelerate innovation and create measurable business value.
The GitHub Services and Channel Partner of the Year Awards recognize global and regional partners for customer impact, innovation and business outcomes with GitHub technologies.
About SoftwareOne
SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source, and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
Media Contact:
Karen Romer, Head of Global Corporate Communications
karen.romer@softwareone.com / +47 95 07 49 50
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
|LEI Code:
|529900GBI88JKWXLGI05
|EQS News ID:
|2424068
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424068 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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