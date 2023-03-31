|
31.03.2023 07:00:23
SoftwareOne publishes 2022 Annual Report
|
SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Media Release ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
SoftwareOne publishes 2022 Annual Report
Stans, Switzerland I 31 March 2023 SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today published its 2022 Annual Report.
The 2022 Annual Report may be accessed on SoftwareOnes Investor Relations website in the Results centre.
CONTACT
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
FGS Global, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes SoftwareONE unlocks the value of technology. The companys ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the groups future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the groups ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1597489
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1597489 31-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftwareONEmehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.23
|SoftwareOne publishes 2022 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|SoftwareOne veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2022 (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|SoftwareOne delivers 14% YoY growth with adj. EBITDA margin above 25% in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|SoftwareOne erzielt 2022 Wachstum von 14 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr und bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von über 25 % (EQS Group)
|
09.01.23
|SoftwareOne stellt neue Marke vor, die den Wandel des Unternehmens widerspiegelt (EQS Group)
|
09.01.23
|SoftwareOne launches new brand to reflect business transformation (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|SoftwareONE schliesst Total Return Swap hinsichtlich ihrer Beteiligung an Crayon ab (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|SoftwareONE enters into total return swap related to its Crayon shareholding (EQS Group)