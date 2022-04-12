SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM



12.04.2022 / 07:30





Media Release

SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2022 Annual General Meeting

Stans, Switzerland I 12 April 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 5 May 2022 without the physical presence of shareholders.

At SoftwareONE's forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes, among other items, the approval of a dividend of CHF 0.33 per share, to be paid from non-Swiss capital contribution reserves. The proposal by the Board of Directors mirrors the company's solid capital position and strong cash generation in 2021, while also reflecting SoftwareONE's confidence in the strength of its business model.

The Board of Directors proposes the election of Jim Freeman, Chief Business & Product Officer at Zalando, with a proven expertise in product, technology and digital platforms as new independent member of the Board of Directors. It is envisaged that he would become a member of the Audit Committee.

Daniel von Stockar, Peter Kurer, Marie-Pierre Rogers, José Alberto Duarte, Timo Ihamuotila, Isabelle Romy and Adam Warby are standing for re-election as Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, respectively.

René Gilli and Jean-Pierre Saad have each informed the Board of Directors that they will not stand for re-election.

The invitation and full agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting is available here on SoftwareONE's website.

Important information

The Annual General Meeting will be held without in-person attendance of shareholders in accordance with article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council. Shareholders of SoftwareONE may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2022 exclusively through the independent proxy.

CONTACT

Sydne Saccone, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

CORPORATE CALENDAR

- 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) 5 May 2022

- Q1 2022 Trading Update 19 May 2022

- 2022 Half-year results & Half-year report 25 August 2022

- Q3 2022 Trading Update 23 November 2022

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.