SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne sets new 2030 financial targets as AI transformation unlocks unprecedented structural growth opportunities across enterprise software and cloud



09-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareOne sets new 2030 financial targets as AI transformation unlocks unprecedented structural growth opportunities across enterprise software and cloud

Stans, Switzerland I 9 June 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON) today presents new 2030 financial targets and a refined strategy at its Capital Markets Day starting at 14:00 CEST. The ambition to achieve high-single-digit revenue CAGR, EBITDA margin above 28% and a free cash flow conversion above 60% builds on the successful integration of Crayon, a business model that has grown stronger through every technology shift, and an even more powerful position to capture the structural tailwind from AI.

The integration of Crayon is in its final stages and delivering ahead of expectations, creating an unmatched global platform of approximately 12,000 professionals across more than 70 countries with strengthened scale, capabilities and customer reach as AI reshapes enterprise software and cloud.

“SoftwareOne’s business model is built on a core value proposition that has been reinforced through every major technology shift, and the combination with Crayon has created a truly global platform, uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate what is becoming the most complex decade in the history of enterprise software”, says Melissa Mulholland, Co-CEO of SoftwareOne.

Raphael Erb, Co-CEO of SoftwareOne, further underscores: “Every technology wave, from on-premise to cloud, from SaaS proliferation to multi-cloud, and now AI, has expanded demand for what we do. Today, we are presenting a clear and credible path to strong, profitable growth, powered by a business model that is delivering measurable outcomes for customers across the full technology lifecycle.”

Trusted to deliver value across the full technology lifecycle

SoftwareOne’s role as an independent trusted advisor and its go-to-market model addresses the full technology lifecycle of customers. As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises increasingly require support to manage technology cost, complexity and risk, expanding demand across SoftwareOne’s solution portfolio:

IT Cost Management: Advisory, IT Asset Management and FinOps services that improve visibility and control over software, cloud and AI spend.

Advisory, IT Asset Management and FinOps services that improve visibility and control over software, cloud and AI spend. Software & Cloud Sourcing: Access to the industry’s broadest (10,000+) vendors portfolio through sourcing, reselling and a scaled channel business serving 200,000+ SMB customers.

Access to the industry’s broadest (10,000+) vendors portfolio through sourcing, reselling and a scaled channel business serving 200,000+ SMB customers. Cloud Services: End-to-end cloud delivery covering migration, modernisation, security and managed services across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

End-to-end cloud delivery covering migration, modernisation, security and managed services across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Data & AI Solutions: Outcome-driven AI services that convert optimisation savings into measurable business impact.

AI acts as a structural accelerator across all four business motions, increasing governance requirements, driving licence upgrades, accelerating cloud consumption and creating new services demand as customers become AI-ready. SoftwareONE combined with its proprietary IP, data from millions of software transactions, complementary services depth and more than 25 years of domain expertise - is exceptionally well equipped, to capture a growing share of customer technology spend across software, cloud and AI.

2030 financial ambitions and dividend policy

High-single-digit revenue CAGR, reflecting broad-based growth across Software & Cloud Direct, Channel and Services.

EBITDA margin above 28%, representing a strong 5 percentage points expansion from 2026, driven by AI efficiencies, a scalable business model and operating leverage.

Free cash flow conversion above 60% throughout the cycle, supported by earnings growth and structural working capital improvements.

Dividend policy with a target payout of 30–50% of net profit.

LIVE EVENT AND WEBCAST

SoftwareOne's Capital Markets Day will begin at 14:00 CEST today. The event will be held in a hybrid format, with investors, research analysts and media invited to attend in person (upon prior registration) at the Circle Convention Centre – Zurich Airport.

To view the live webcast, please visit SoftwareOne Capital Markets Day 2026. The presentation materials and agenda are available here from 13:00 CEST. The event will be held in English.

To participate in the Q&A session, or if you are unable to join via the webcast, you may dial in using the following numbers below 10 - 15 minutes prior to the start of the event:

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers available here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing after the live event on Investor Relations | SoftwareOne.

CORPORATE CALENDAR

2026 Half-year results and 2026 Half-year Report 26 August 2026 Q3 2026 Trading update 11 November 2026

CONTACT

Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations

Tel. +47 95 04 03 72, kjellarne.hansen@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON.

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.