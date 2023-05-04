SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM

SoftwareOne shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual General Meeting



Media Release

SoftwareOne shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Stans, Switzerland I 4 May 2023 SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, had all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors approved by its shareholders at todays Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lucerne, Switzerland. A total of 133 shareholders and representatives of shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 67.37 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote.

The shareholders approved the Annual Report (including the Management Report), the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 and, in a non-binding (consultative) vote, the Compensation Report for 2022.

A dividend of CHF 0.35 per registered share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital contribution reserves as from 10 May 2023. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as from 8 May 2023 and the dividend record date is 9 May 2023.

The shareholders voted in favor of granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2022.

The shareholders re-elected Daniel von Stockar, José Alberto Duarte, Timo Ihamuotila, Marie-Pierre Rogers, Isabelle Romy, Adam Warby and Jim Freeman as members of the Board, while Elizabeth Theophille was newly elected to the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term of office until the 2024 AGM. The shareholders elected Adam Warby as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until completion of the next AGM. The shareholders re-elected Marie-Pierre Rogers, Adam Warby and Daniel von Stockar and newly elected José Alberto Duarte as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, each for a one-year term of office until the 2024 AGM. Peter Kurer did not stand for re-election and hence his term as member of the Board of Directors ended today.

The shareholders re-elected Anwaltskanzlei Keller AG, Zurich, as Independent Proxy and Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as Auditor for a one-year term of office.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2024 AGM and the maximum aggregate compensation of the Executive Board for the 2024 financial year.

Finally, shareholders approved the proposed amendments to SoftwareONE Holding AG's Articles of Incorporation, mainly in relation to the alignment with the revised Swiss Corporate Law.

The final results of the AGM are available here on SoftwareOnes website.

Contact

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The companys ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the groups future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the groups ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.