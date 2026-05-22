SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting



22.05.2026 / 16:38 CET/CEST





Media Release

SoftwareOne shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Stans, Switzerland I 22 May 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting were approved by the shareholders. A total of 89 shareholders and representatives of shareholders attended the meeting in Lucerne who, together with the independent proxy, represented 61.09% of the total share capital with a right to vote.

The shareholders approved the Annual Report (including the Management Report) and the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2025. In a non-binding (consultative) vote, the shareholders approved the Report on non-financial Matters 2025 (Sustainability Statements 2025) and the Compensation Report for 2025.

A dividend of CHF 0.15 per registered share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital contribution reserves as from 29 May 2026. Distribution to shareholders registered via Verdipapirsentralen (VPS), Norway, will be made as from 3 June 2026. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as from 27 May 2026 and the dividend record date is 28 May 2026.

The shareholders voted in favor of granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2025.

The shareholders re-elected Till Spillmann, Andrea Sieber, Daniel von Stockar, Jens Rugseth, Jörg Riboni, René Gilli, and Rune Syversen as members of the Board, while Barend Fruithof was newly elected to the Board of Directors, each for a term of office until completion of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The shareholders re-elected Till Spillmann as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office until completion of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The shareholders re-elected Andrea Sieber, René Gilli and Rune Syversen as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, each for a term of office until completion of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders re-elected Anwaltskanzlei Keller AG, Zurich, as Independent Proxy for a further term of office of one year, expiring at the completion of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The shareholders re-elected Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as Auditor for a one-year term of office for the financial year 2026.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting, the maximum aggregate compensation for the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2027, and a maximum aggregate one-time integration success compensation for the members of the Executive Board to be granted in the financial year 2026.

The complete list of results of the AGM is available at Annual General Meeting | SoftwareOne.

CONTACT

Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations

Tel. +47 95 04 03 72, kjellarne.hansen@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 13,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON.

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.