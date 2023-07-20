|
SoftwareOne statement regarding second proposal from Bain Capital
Media Release ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Stans, Switzerland I 20 July 2023 The Board of SoftwareONE Holding AG confirms that it has received a second indicative, unsolicited and non-binding offer from Bain Capital for the acquisition of 100% of the Company in the range of CHF 19.50-20.50 per share, subject to various conditions. In line with its fiduciary duty, the Board is assessing the revised proposal and will make a recommendation that it believes is in the best interest of all shareholders. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.
CONTACT
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
FGS Global, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The companys ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the groups future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the groups ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
1684905 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
