SoftwareONE Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PTSZ / ISIN: CH0496451508

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20.05.2026 09:00:03

SoftwareOne to host its Capital Markets Day 2026 on 9 June 2026

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareOne to host its Capital Markets Day 2026 on 9 June 2026

20.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

SoftwareOne to host its Capital Markets Day 2026 on 9 June 2026

Stans, Switzerland I 20 May 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, is pleased to invite analysts, investors, and media to attend its Capital Markets Day 2026 on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, from 14:00 CEST onwards. The event will be held in a hybrid format, with the option to attend in person at the Circle Convention Centre – Zurich Airport, or virtually via a live webcast.

During the Capital Markets Day, Co-CEOs Melissa Mulholland and Raphael Erb, COO Oliver Berchtold and CFO Hanspeter Schraner, will present the company's strategic priorities with medium-term financial targets and ambitions for the combined group. In addition, Nicole Dezen, CVP and Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, will provide her perspective on our strategic partnership.

Please register at SoftwareOne Capital Markets Day 2026, and indicate whether you would like to attend in person or join the live webcast.

The presentations will be available for on-demand viewing after the live event at Investor Relations | SoftwareOne.

Agenda

Registration
SoftwareOne: Orchestrating complexity - Optimizing today to fund tomorrow Melissa Mulholland and Raphael Erb, Co-CEOs
The customer journey: needs, solutions, outcomes Oliver Berchtold, COO
Our talent and culture: powering scalable success Nina Janorschke, CHRO
Q&A Melissa Mulholland, Raphael Erb, Oliver Berchtold
Coffee Break
SoftwareOne as a strategic partner for Microsoft Nicole Dezen, CVP and Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft
Global reach, local expertise Raphael Erb, Co-CEO
Regional spotlight: DACH, APAC and NORAM.
Panel discussion		 Regional Presidents: Varun Paliwal (APAC), Patrick Kaegi (DACH), Regina Manfredi (NORAM)
Our financial ambition Hanspeter Schraner, CFO
Recap, Q&A and closing All presenters
Apero  

 

We look forward to welcoming you to our Capital Markets Day 2026!

CONTACT

Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations

Tel. +47 95 04 03 72, kjellarne.hansen@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 13,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. 

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
EQS News ID: 2330074

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330074  20.05.2026 CET/CEST

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