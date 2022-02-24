SoftwareONE Unveils New ‘Goatpath’ Brand

SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, has today unveiled a new brand to focus on delivering the next generation of technologies, platforms and products at speed. Called Goatpath by SoftwareONE, the innovations developed under the brand will radically change the way customers can buy, sell and manage their software, cloud and services.

Goatpath aims to make it easy for businesses to automate and govern procurement, management and security of software and cloud. The technologies, platforms and products developed will offer SoftwareONE partners and ISVs new routes to market, broadening their customer reach and enhancing their capabilities. In addition, Goatpath will focus on traditionally challenging cross-departmental areas in organizations where silos can lead to failed digital transformation projects.

"Goatpath is an evolution of our strategy, approach and the outcomes we can achieve for our customers and partners. The new name and brand reflect our desire to find the fastest route across challenging terrain with nimbleness and surety. Market requirements are changing at pace. Our customers and partners need our technologies, platforms and products to keep ahead of these changes. With an entrenched culture of innovation, Goatpath is our route to achieve this," explains Mike Fitzgerald, GM of Goatpath, Chief Innovation Officer at SoftwareONE.

"We want to empower our customers to automate and govern their software, cloud and services investments. Goatpath by SoftwareONE has highly talented and dedicated development teams that will place the customer at the centre of everything that is built. We see Goatpath as a core part of the SoftwareONE business that will drive growth and help us to continuously break new ground in an ever-changing digital world," says Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE.

Learn more at www.Goatpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/en.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006324/en/