SoftwareONE welcomes Julia Braun as Chief Human Resources Officer

Stans, Switzerland I 22 September 2022 SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today welcomes Julia Braun as its Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Board effective as of 1 November 2022. In her role, Julia will oversee human resources, leadership development, talent acquisition and management, as well as diversity, equity & inclusion. Julia joins from ISS Switzerland where she served as Director, People & Culture and member of the Management Board. Julia will report directly to CEO Dieter Schlosser and will be based in Switzerland.

I am delighted to welcome Julia to SoftwareONE. With more than 20 years of experience across all dimensions of human resources in global, people-centric organizations, Julia will take responsibility for driving our people strategy to ensure that we continue to attract, develop and retain high-performing and diverse talent to fuel our growth journey, said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE.

Julia Braun said, I am thrilled by the opportunity to serve SoftwareONEs most important asset its people and help steer the organization during this transformational phase. Building on its core values, unique culture and highly engaged employees, I look forward to bringing SoftwareONEs people organization to the next level.

Prior to this appointment, Julia held various global HR leadership positions in Switzerland and Austria. She served as Director, People & Culture and member of the Management Board at ISS Switzerland, an organization with over 12,000 employees. Before then, she was Chief Human Resources Officer at Conzzeta. She also spent over ten years at Tupperware Brands where she held various executive human resources roles.

Julia obtained her B.S. from the MODUL University Vienna and a MAS/MSc in Human Resources & Organizational Development from PEF University Vienna as well as an Executive MBA from the Business School of Lausanne.

