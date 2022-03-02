SoftwareReviews Names the Top Employee Engagement Software for 2022

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Employee Engagement Data Quadrant Awards for 2022. Seven providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been recognized as Gold Medalists.

Employee Engagement software is used by organizations to solicit and measure feedback from their employees and draw actionable insights in order to improve employees' experience.

The best Employee Engagement software providers have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Data Quadrant.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (Composite Score) that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Employee Engagement Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Apuplauz Pulse Surveys , 9.2 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.





, 9.2 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness. Kudos , 9.0 CS, has been recognized for including ease of data integration.





, 9.0 CS, has been recognized for including ease of data integration. 15Five , 9.0 CS, is loved by its customers for providing exceptional automatic notification and social recognition.





, 9.0 CS, is loved by its customers for providing exceptional automatic notification and social recognition. Mclean Employee Engagement, 8.8 CS, for providing outstanding availability and quality of training.





8.8 CS, for providing outstanding availability and quality of training. Culture Amp , 8.8 CS, for including a dashboard and visualization.





, 8.8 CS, for including a dashboard and visualization. Lattice Engagement , 8.8 CS, for including social recognition.





, 8.8 CS, for including social recognition. Motivosity, 8.8 CS, for including technician administration features that allow the technicians to submit forms and manage workflows using codeless customizations.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

