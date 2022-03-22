SoftwareReviews Names the Top Voice of the Customer Software for the Year

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Voice of the Customer Data Quadrant Awards, naming four providers as Gold Medalists.

The identification of the best Voice of the Customer software providers for 2022 is based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Voice of the Customer Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

sandsiv+ , 8.8 CS, has been recognized for exceptional client support.

, 8.8 CS, has been recognized for exceptional client support. SurveyMonkey , 8.7 CS, ranked high for including a robust questionnaire design and survey builder.

, 8.7 CS, ranked high for including a robust questionnaire design and survey builder. Forsta , 8.4 CS, was appreciated by its users for including an easy data integration process.

, 8.4 CS, was appreciated by its users for including an easy data integration process. AskNicely, 8.3 CS, performed well for including an easy adoption and implementation process.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

