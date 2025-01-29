Sogeclair: 2024 turnover

Growth of 2024 turnover: €157M (+6.1%; +5.9% (1))

Turnover for the 4th quarter of 2024: €41.2M (+2.5%, +1,9% (1))

Fifteenth quarter of growth, driven by the America area

Prospect for the pursuit of the annual momentum of

profitable growth in 2025

Blagnac, France, 29th of January 2025, after closing if the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its 2024 consolidated turnover (ended 31 December 2024). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.

SOGECLAIR observed a 6.1% increase at €157M in its 2024 consolidated turnover. This is the 15th consecutive quarter of turnover growth (+2.5% in Q4 despite an unfavorable base effect).

This growth was driven by the business aviation markets (42.2% of turnover) up by 17.1%, by the defense sector (5.6% of turnover) up by a strong growth of 24.0%, and by the space sector (2.4% of turnover) up by 10.0%.

Commercial aviation (35.2% of turnover) remained stable at +1.8%, as did the automotive sector (7.5% of turnover), which held steady at -0.5%. By contrast, the rail sector (5.4% of turnover) fell by -32.1%.

Consolidated 2024 turnover (IFRS - Audited)

Since 2023, we have been presenting our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.

By location

SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) Turnover

2024 Turnover

2023 Weight in 2024 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 104.2 99.4 66.3% +4.8% Europe (except France) 6.7 8.7 4.2% -23.6% America 40.8 33.4 26.0% +22.3% Asia-Pacific 5.1 6.2 3.3% -17.3% Rest of the world 0.2 0.3 0.2% -30.0% Total 157.0 148.0 100% +6.1%

Differences are due to rounding.

For comparability with the 2023 turnover press release, turnover by customer location are as follows:

By location

Customers

(€M) Turnover

2024 Turnover

2023 Weight in 2024 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 67,3 66,7 42,9% +0,9% Europe (except France) 33,4 33,8 21,3% -1,0% America 46,0 37,6 29,3% +22,6% Asia-Pacific 8,2 7,8 5,2% +4,8% Rest of the world 2,1 2,2 1,3% -5,9% Total 157,0 148,0 100% +6,1%

Differences are due to rounding.

As expected, America (26% of turnover and 29% of customers) and France (66% of turnover and 43% of customers) continue to drive the Group's growth, with increases of 22.3% and 4.8% respectively on the previous year.

By Business Unit Turnover (€M) 2024 Impact in turnover (as%) Variation

(as %) Engineering



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 76,2

76,2 48,5%

48,6% +2,8%

+2,7% Solutions



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 80,6

80,3 51,3%

51,3% +10,5%

+10,1%

Differences are due to rounding and to the "Conseil” activity which represents €0.2M and will be attached to the Engineering BU in 2025.

Engineering Business Unit in stable growth

Engineering saw its turnover grow by 2.8%, mainly in the business aviation sector. The BU maintained its turnover in commercial aviation despite the absence of development on new program.

Solutions Business Unit driven by aircraft interior outfitting activities

Solutions activities grew strongly (+10.5%), driven in particular by the Equipment business (30% of turnover), up by +22.5%, by aircraft interior fittings and thermoplastics. The Simulation activity (22% of turnover) was penalized by the rail sector (-27.5%) but is developing on its other markets (Defense, Aeronautics, Automotive).

SOGECLAIR's positioning with its main customers is being strengthened, as the turnover achieved with the Top 5 customers is increasing. These are the Airbus Group, the Dassault Group, Bombardier, Gulfstream and Spirit on the A220 program.

Prospect for the pursuit of growth in 2025

With a 15th consecutive quarter of growth, profitable geographical diversification and its new management team, Alexandre Robardey, Chairman of the Board and Philippe Brel, Chief Executive Officer, SOGECLAIR is confident of continued growth in 2025. Throughout the year, the Engineering BU has benefited from strong sales momentum, resulting in a solid backlog for 2025. The Solutions BU will benefit from good sales prospects in Asia, as well as from stronger sales in the defense sector.

Its positioning in key markets (defense, business and commercial aviation), the diversification of its offerings (Engineering, Simulation, Equipment) and the commercial development of its teams will enable the Group to achieve the targets set out in the Sogeclair 2030 Plan (€250M turnover, 12% EBITDA, 7% Free Cash Flow).

In 2023, SOGECLAIR is also committed to implementing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach involving all its teams. In this context, in 2024 SOGECLAIR assessed its carbon footprint (Scope 1, 2 and 3). This will be included in the next Extra-Financial Report published in April 2025.

Next announcement: results for 2024, on March 12, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Charlène CHAIX / Executive assistant / charlene.chaix @sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

