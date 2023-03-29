Sogeclair: confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME share saving scheme, and indicates its dididend payment date

SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 29th March 2023 at 5.35 pm - SOGECLAIR (Euronext: SOG), supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, confirms that it meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) specified by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, ie: market capitalization lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000 employees, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet lower than €2 billion. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of the consolidated accounts of SOGECLAIR on 31st December 2022, taking into account its subsidiaries.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares can be fully integrated into PEA-PME accounts.

The dividend of €0.90 gross per share, announced on 15th March 2023 (press release on the 2022 Annual Results), will be submitted for approval to the General Meeting to be held on 11th May 2023, it would be paid on 17th May 2023. The detachment of the coupon would take place on 15th May 2023.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2023, on May 03th 2023 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

