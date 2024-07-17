Sogeclair: CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST HALF 2024: +9.0% AT €79.1M

Blagnac, France, July 17th 2024-5.35 pm

Montreal, Canada

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST HALF 2024: +9.0% AT €79.1M

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2024, ending on June 30th, 2024.

Non-significant exchange rate fluctuations for the period represent €0.0M compared with €+0.3M in 2023.

Turnover for H1 2024 is up by 9.0%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth.

As part of the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, we now present our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.

Business aviation (41% of turnover) grew by 12.5%, driven by North America (up 23.9%), thus overtaking Europe. Commercial aviation (36.6% of turnover) grew by 9.5%, with business in North America doubling to almost €3 million. Automotive (7.7% of turnover) jumped by 21.6%, defense (5.0% of turnover) by a strong 38.3%.

Rail (5.9% of turnover) and space (2.1% of turnover) were down by 27.8% and 5.1% respectively.

During its meeting on July 16, 2024, the Board of Directors approved turnover for the first half of 2024.

By location SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) H1 2024 turnover H1 2023 turnover Impact in

H1 2024 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 52.8 48.6 66.7% +8.7% Europe (except France) 3.2 4.2 4.0% -24.0% America 20.2 16.1 25.6% +25.8% Asia-Pacific 2.8 3.5 3.5% -22.0% Rest of the world 0.1 0.2 0.2% -26.4% Total 79.1 72.6 100%

Differences are due to rounding.

For comparability with the first half 2023 turnover press release, turnover by customer location is as follows:

By location

CUSTOMERS

(€M) H1 2024 turnover H1 2023 turnover Impact in H1

2024 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 33.7 32.6 42.6% +3.3% Europe (except France) 17.4 17.0 21.9% +2.2% America 22.8 18.1 28.8% +26.1% Asia-Pacific 4.3 3.6 5.4% +17.5% Rest of the world 1.0 1.3 1.3% -20.9%

Differences are due to rounding.

The French and European turnover by customers were stable, while the North American and Asia-Pacific markets were more buoyant.

It is worth noting that it is the French and American sites that are benefiting from growth in the Asia-Pacific and European markets.

By Business Unit Turnover (M€)

H1 2024 Impact in turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constant exchange rate and perimeter 38.1

38.1 48.2%

48.2% +2.2%

+2.2% Solutions

At constant exchange rate and perimeter 40.9

40.8 51.6%

51.6% +17.4%

+17.4%

Differences are due to rounding.

As forecast in the ONE SOGECLAIR plan, Solutions activities are sustaining growth, while Engineering is stable.

The TOP 5 customers are the Airbus group with 22.9% of turnover (+1.2%), the Dassault group with 20.3% of turnover (+5.5%), Bombardier with 13.1% of turnover (-8.7%), General Dynamics with 7.3% of turnover (+160.7%) and Spirit Aerospace with 7.2% of turnover (+39.5%).

PERSPECTIVES

With 9% growth in the first half of the year, a geographical spread that strengthens the company's presence in the dynamic US market, and a well-diversified customer base, SOGECLAIR confirms its confidence in a year of sustained growth in 2024, reinforcing the progress made in implementing its ONE SOGECLAIR plan, which aims for €250 million in sales by 2030.

Next announcement: results for the 1st half 2024 turnover, on September 04, 2024, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative. high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility. SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors. notably aeronautics. space. vehicle. rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime. all along the production chain through to entry into service. the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality. proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY. Chairman of the Board / Olivier PEDRON. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

