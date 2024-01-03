|
03.01.2024 17:35:00
Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont
Blagnac, France, January 03rd 2024-5.35 pm
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 29 December 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1 679
- Cash balance: €32,664.67
During the 2nd half 2023, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|12 724 equities
|€232,170.17
|474 transactions
|SALE
|12 118 equities
|€218,729.47
|468 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1 704
- Cash balance: €35,938.82
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3 606
- Cash balance: €51,114.70
Philippe ROBARDEY
President
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|474
|12,724
|232,170.17
|468
|12,118
|218,729.47
|03/07/2023
|4
|146
|2691.39
|1
|5
|93.75
|04/07/2023
|3
|101
|1835.3
|1
|15
|275.25
|05/07/2023
|2
|17
|308.3
|3
|89
|1,615.35
|06/07/2023
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|07/07/2023
|1
|14
|254.8
|4
|115
|2,104.75
|10/07/2023
|0
|0
|0
|14
|709
|13,459.02
|11/07/2023
|5
|145
|2,817
|5
|51
|1,004.3
|12/07/2023
|12
|309
|5,911.54
|9
|151
|2,940.91
|13/07/2023
|4
|140
|2,699
|2
|11
|213.4
|14/07/2023
|0
|0
|0
|4
|61
|1,194.5
|17/07/2023
|5
|161
|3,178.99
|2
|140
|2,800
|18/07/2023
|6
|245
|4,882.51
|3
|71
|1,422.2
|19/07/2023
|2
|12
|239.8
|8
|340
|6,935.9
|20/07/2023
|19
|391
|8,061.91
|0
|0
|0
|21/07/2023
|1
|36
|716.4
|1
|25
|500
|24/07/2023
|3
|24
|475.95
|0
|0
|0
|25/07/2023
|8
|223
|4,374.19
|2
|75
|1,497
|26/07/2023
|5
|109
|2,075.91
|1
|15
|289.5
|27/07/2023
|0
|0
|0
|6
|159
|3,041.8
|28/07/2023
|1
|7
|135.1
|3
|135
|2,631
|31/07/2023
|20
|827
|15,736.57
|6
|191
|3,557.39
|01/08/2023
|7
|150
|2,727.26
|8
|185
|3,407.5
|02/08/2023
|0
|0
|0
|9
|97
|1,794.9
|03/08/2023
|0
|0
|0
|5
|160
|3,018
|04/08/2023
|2
|21
|397
|1
|1
|19.1
|07/08/2023
|1
|1
|18.75
|7
|392
|7,449.57
|08/08/2023
|13
|595
|11,068.84
|0
|0
|0
|09/08/2023
|1
|45
|828
|11
|399
|7,453.28
|10/08/2023
|1
|30
|564
|2
|84
|1,600.5
|11/08/2023
|1
|15
|287.25
|3
|57
|1,094.4
|14/08/2023
|1
|10
|191.5
|0
|0
|0
|15/08/2023
|1
|15
|287.25
|1
|17
|325.55
|16/08/2023
|3
|40
|766
|1
|13
|248.95
|17/08/2023
|2
|26
|497.1
|0
|0
|0
|18/08/2023
|2
|60
|1,146
|0
|0
|0
|21/08/2023
|1
|8
|152.8
|1
|17
|326.4
|22/08/2023
|1
|55
|1,050.5
|0
|0
|0
|23/08/2023
|1
|15
|288
|1
|88
|1,685.2
|24/08/2023
|4
|144
|2,753.01
|0
|0
|0
|25/08/2023
|4
|125
|2,379.25
|1
|19
|362.9
|28/08/2023
|1
|50
|950
|0
|0
|0
|29/08/2023
|4
|132
|2,495
|0
|0
|0
|30/08/2023
|5
|48
|904.75
|0
|0
|0
|31/08/2023
|4
|161
|3,033.15
|3
|290
|5,483
|01/09/2023
|6
|177
|3,319.55
|0
|0
|0
|04/09/2023
|0
|0
|0
|4
|150
|2,780
|05/09/2023
|1
|20
|368
|2
|81
|1,498.6
|06/09/2023
|1
|20
|366
|9
|220
|4,073.05
|07/09/2023
|1
|50
|940
|9
|448
|8,511.05
|08/09/2023
|7
|269
|5,108.5
|2
|16
|303.2
|11/09/2023
|5
|60
|1,136
|0
|0
|0
|12/09/2023
|5
|59
|1,110.15
|1
|1
|18.9
|13/09/2023
|7
|226
|4,222.1
|2
|19
|358.85
|14/09/2023
|5
|152
|2,818.4
|0
|0
|0
|15/09/2023
|9
|282
|5,110.4
|3
|33
|591.8
|18/09/2023
|4
|49
|869.9
|5
|410
|7,353.5
|19/09/2023
|0
|0
|0
|2
|99
|1,782
|20/09/2023
|8
|205
|3,658.5
|4
|120
|2,179.6
|21/09/2023
|3
|8
|142.4
|1
|15
|270
|22/09/2023
|7
|392
|6,939.6
|0
|0
|0
|25/09/2023
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|26/09/2023
|5
|227
|3,793.5
|2
|94
|1,580.65
|27/09/2023
|4
|450
|7,477.5
|5
|171
|2,856.9
|28/09/2023
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|29/09/2023
|10
|220
|3,527.4
|3
|36
|590.4
|02/10/2023
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|03/10/2023
|8
|201
|3,110.65
|3
|70
|1,096.5
|04/10/2023
|6
|91
|1,381.1
|11
|417
|6,433.2
|05/10/2023
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|06/10/2023
|1
|32
|483.2
|6
|273
|4,142.9
|09/10/2023
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|10/10/2023
|2
|54
|842.4
|11
|610
|9,51.,7
|11/10/2023
|0
|0
|0
|9
|239
|3,853.4
|12/10/2023
|2
|100
|1,630
|5
|256
|4,242.4
|13/10/2023
|6
|221
|3,658.75
|1
|0
|0
|16/10/2023
|0
|0
|0
|5
|250
|4,151.75
|17/10/2023
|1
|3
|49.8
|3
|53
|885
|18/10/2023
|0
|0
|0
|7
|44
|753.6
|19/10/2023
|9
|344
|588.,3
|3
|134
|2,282.5
|20/10/2023
|1
|113
|1,932.3
|1
|50
|860
|23/10/2023
|7
|286
|4,857
|1
|1
|17.1
|24/10/2023
|2
|50
|855
|2
|120
|2,058.45
|25/10/2023
|6
|86
|1,474.2
|26
|190
|3,287
|26/10/2023
|0
|0
|0
|16
|100
|1,730
|27/10/2023
|4
|24
|418.7
|11
|58
|1,020
|30/10/2023
|3
|85
|1,506.5
|6
|112
|1,992.6
|31/10/2023
|5
|120
|2,112
|3
|40
|713.2
|01/11/2023
|3
|110
|1,926
|6
|59
|1,045.2
|02/11/2023
|2
|78
|1,407.9
|7
|123
|2,233.5
|03/11/2023
|9
|221
|4,022.1
|0
|0
|0
|06/11/2023
|5
|151
|2,718
|1
|50
|905
|07/11/2023
|2
|50
|895
|1
|45
|810
|08/11/2023
|2
|44
|790.6
|6
|151
|2,731.4
|09/11/2023
|10
|185
|3,316.5
|6
|126
|2,290.6
|10/11/2023
|1
|1
|17.7
|2
|7
|123.9
|13/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|14/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|5
|66
|1,196.2
|15/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|4
|181
|3,327.3
|16/11/2023
|2
|40
|742
|0
|0
|0
|17/11/2023
|6
|175
|3,218.65
|0
|0
|0
|20/11/2023
|2
|15
|272.95
|6
|63
|1,153.1
|21/11/2023
|3
|40
|740
|0
|0
|0
|22/11/2023
|6
|73
|1,340.8
|0
|0
|0
|23/11/2023
|1
|43
|782.6
|1
|1
|18.3
|24/11/2023
|5
|124
|2,263.4
|0
|0
|0
|27/11/2023
|2
|10
|180.5
|0
|0
|0
|28/11/2023
|1
|14
|252.7
|1
|50
|902.5
|29/11/2023
|4
|111
|1,983.5
|3
|12
|216.15
|30/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|890
|01/12/2023
|0
|0
|0
|7
|122
|2,192.85
|04/12/2023
|3
|114
|2,075.5
|1
|16
|292
|05/12/2023
|0
|0
|0
|6
|192
|3,559
|06/12/2023
|2
|75
|1,410.25
|3
|38
|721.2
|07/12/2023
|6
|90
|1,696
|0
|0
|0
|08/12/2023
|4
|65
|1,224
|5
|68
|1,281.8
|11/12/2023
|7
|191
|3,609.8
|0
|0
|0
|12/12/2023
|0
|0
|0
|13
|110
|2,073
|13/12/2023
|5
|197
|3,714.4
|1
|26
|491.4
|14/12/2023
|1
|8
|149.6
|0
|0
|0
|15/12/2023
|2
|31
|579.7
|2
|70
|1,312.5
|18/12/2023
|1
|5
|93.75
|7
|112
|2,105.5
|19/12/2023
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|20/12/2023
|8
|274
|5,061.15
|2
|189
|3,508.9
|21/12/2023
|9
|259
|4,529.3
|4
|141
|2,497.2
|22/12/2023
|3
|240
|4,314
|1
|105
|1,890
|27/12/2023
|5
|266
|4,825.45
|13
|646
|11,798.15
|28/12/2023
|7
|95
|1,735.5
|4
|54
|993.25
|29/12/2023
|0
|0
|0
|3
|138
|2,536.5
