03.01.2024 17:35:00

Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, January 03rd 2024-5.35 pm

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 29 December 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares:  1 679
  • Cash balance: €32,664.67

During the 2nd half 2023, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE12 724 equities€232,170.17474 transactions
SALE12 118 equities€218,729.47468 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares:  1 704
  • Cash balance: €35,938.82

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares:  3 606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY
President

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

 

ANNEXE

 

 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL47412,724232,170.1746812,118218,729.47
03/07/202341462691.391593.75
04/07/202331011835.3115275.25
05/07/2023217308.33891,615.35
06/07/2023000000
07/07/2023114254.841152,104.75
10/07/20230001470913,459.02
11/07/202351452,8175511,004.3
12/07/2023123095,911.5491512,940.91
13/07/202341402,699211213.4
14/07/20230004611,194.5
17/07/202351613,178.9921402,800
18/07/202362454,882.513711,422.2
19/07/2023212239.883406,935.9
20/07/2023193918,061.91000
21/07/2023136716.4125500
24/07/2023324475.95000
25/07/202382234,374.192751,497
26/07/202351092,075.91115289.5
27/07/202300061593,041.8
28/07/202317135.131352,631
31/07/20232082715,736.5761913,557.39
01/08/202371502,727.2681853,407.5
02/08/20230009971,794.9
03/08/202300051603,018
04/08/20232213971119.1
07/08/20231118.7573927,449.57
08/08/20231359511,068.84000
09/08/2023145828113997,453.28
10/08/20231305642841,600.5
11/08/2023115287.253571,094.4
14/08/2023110191.5000
15/08/2023115287.25117325.55
16/08/2023340766113248.95
17/08/2023226497.1000
18/08/20232601,146000
21/08/202318152.8117326.4
22/08/20231551,050.5000
23/08/20231152881881,685.2
24/08/202341442,753.01000
25/08/202341252,379.25119362.9
28/08/2023150950000
29/08/202341322,495000
30/08/2023548904.75000
31/08/202341613,033.1532905,483
01/09/202361773,319.55000
04/09/202300041502,780
05/09/20231203682811,498.6
06/09/202312036692204,073.05
07/09/202315094094488,511.05
08/09/202372695,108.5216303.2
11/09/20235601,136000
12/09/20235591,110.151118.9
13/09/202372264,222.1219358.85
14/09/202351522,818.4000
15/09/202392825,110.4333591.8
18/09/2023449869.954107,353.5
19/09/20230002991,782
20/09/202382053,658.541202,179.6
21/09/202338142.4115270
22/09/202373926,939.6000
25/09/20231400100
26/09/202352273,793.52941,580.65
27/09/202344507,477.551712,856.9
28/09/2023500300
29/09/2023102203,527.4336590.4
02/10/2023200500
03/10/202382013,110.653701,096.5
04/10/20236911,381.1114176,433.2
05/10/2023200400
06/10/2023132483.262734,142.9
09/10/2023100800
10/10/2023254842.4116109,51.,7
11/10/202300092393,853.4
12/10/202321001,63052564,242.4
13/10/202362213,658.75100
16/10/202300052504,151.75
17/10/20231349.8353885
18/10/2023000744753.6
19/10/20239344588.,331342,282.5
20/10/202311131,932.3150860
23/10/202372864,8571117.1
24/10/202325085521202,058.45
25/10/20236861,474.2261903,287
26/10/2023000161001,730
27/10/2023424418.711581,020
30/10/20233851,506.561121,992.6
31/10/202351202,112340713.2
01/11/202331101,9266591,045.2
02/11/20232781,407.971232,233.5
03/11/202392214,022.1000
06/11/202351512,718150905
07/11/2023250895145810
08/11/2023244790.661512,731.4
09/11/2023101853,316.561262,290.6
10/11/20231117.727123.9
13/11/2023000900
14/11/20230005661,196.2
15/11/202300041813,327.3
16/11/2023240742000
17/11/202361753,218.65000
20/11/2023215272.956631,153.1
21/11/2023340740000
22/11/20236731,340.8000
23/11/2023143782.61118.3
24/11/202351242,263.4000
27/11/2023210180.5000
28/11/2023114252.7150902.5
29/11/202341111,983.5312216.15
30/11/2023000250890
01/12/202300071222,192.85
04/12/202331142,075.5116292
05/12/202300061923,559
06/12/20232751,410.25338721.2
07/12/20236901,696000
08/12/20234651,2245681,281.8
11/12/202371913,609.8000
12/12/2023000131102,073
13/12/202351973,714.4126491.4
14/12/202318149.6000
15/12/2023231579.72701,312.5
18/12/20231593.7571122,105.5
19/12/2023900200
20/12/202382745,061.1521893,508.9
21/12/202392594,529.341412,497.2
22/12/202332404,31411051,890
27/12/202352664,825.451364611,798.15
28/12/20237951,735.5454993.25
29/12/202300031382,536.5

Sogeclair SA

Sogeclair SA 18,15

Nachrichten

