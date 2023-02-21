|
21.02.2023 07:23:12
Sohu.com Posts Loss In Q4; Online Game Revenues Down 16%
(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) reported a fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations attributable to Sohu.com of $7.09 million compared to profit of $3.59 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.21 compared to profit of $0.09. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com of $2 million, compared with net income of $0.2 million, prior year.
Total revenues declined to $160.40 million from $192.99 million, previous year. Brand advertising revenues were $29 million, down 14% year-over-year. Online game revenues were $121 million, down 16% year-over-year. The company said the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the natural decline of older games, including Little Raccoon: Heroes and TLBB PC.
For the first quarter, Sohu estimates: non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $15 million and $25 million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $20 million and $30 million. Brand advertising revenues is projected to be between $20 million and $23 million; this implies an annual decrease of 3% to 16%. Online game revenues are projected to be between $121 million and $131 million; this implies an annual decrease of 17% to 23%.
As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately $1.44 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sohu.com Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.20
|Ausblick: Sohucom präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: Sohucom legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.20
|Ausblick: Sohucom legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.19
|Ausblick: Sohucom verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.19
|Ausblick: Sohucom zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.19
|Ausblick: Sohucom öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.18
|Ausblick: Sohucom stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)