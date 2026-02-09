Sohu.com Reports Q4 Net Profit On Tax Benefit, Revenue Improves; Expects Net, Adj. Loss For Q1

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), a Chinese online media platform and gaming company, on Monday reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, due to an income tax benefit. The company recorded an increase in revenue, helped by the performance of the Online Games segment.

In addition, the company expects net and adjusted losses for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, SOHU posted a net income of $223.285 million, or $8.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $21.291 million, or $0.69 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, profit stood at $260.564 million, or $9.77 per share, compared with the prior year's loss of $15.001 million, or $0.49 per share.

The income tax benefit stood at $279.791 million as against an expense of $14.387 million a year ago. "Due to a revision of the dividend policy for Changyou, previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million was fully reversed in the fourth quarter of 2025," the company noted.

Loss before income tax benefit was $56.506 million, compared with a loss of $6.873 million.

Operating loss was $66.042 million as against last year's loss of $25.193 million.

Total operating expenses moved up to $173.116 million from $122.844 million in 2024.

Revenue was $142.260 million, up from $134.684 million in the previous year. Revenue from the Online Games segment stood at $120.361 million, higher than $109.859 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2026, the company expects net and adjusted losses of $10 million to $20 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, SOHU had reported a net income of $182.16 million, with an adjusted loss of $16.47 million.