Sohu.com Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JNBW / ISIN: US83410S1087

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09.11.2026 07:51:07

Sohu.com Slips To Q3 Net Loss As Online Game Business Revenue Drops; Expects Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), a Chinese online media platform and game business, on Monday posted a net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, amidst a drop in revenue, hurt by the performance of the Online game business.

For the three-month period to September 30, the Chinese company posted a net loss of $14.746 million, or $0.60 per share, compared with a net income of $8.666 million, or $0.32 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, loss was $14.539 million, or $0.59 per share, compared with a net profit of $9.096 million, or $0.33 per share in the prior year.

Operating loss stood at $18.280 million as against an operating profit of $13.580 million a year ago. Total revenues moved down to $133.243 million from $180.161 million in the previous year. The company's revenue from the Online games was $113.872 million, less than $162.036 million a year ago.

"For online game revenues, the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a natural decline from a high comparison base driven by content updates released for TLBB PC and the launch of TLBB: Return in the third quarter of 2025," the company said.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Sohu.com expects net and adjusted losses to be in the range of $17 million and $27 million.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had registered net income of $223.285 million and adjusted earnings of $260.564 million.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Sohu.com projects Online game business to report revenue of $111 million to $121 million. This implies an annual decrease of 8% to an annual increase of 1% and a sequential decrease of 3% to a sequential increase of 6%.

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