Sohu.com Swings To Earnings In Q2; Guides Q3

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Ltd. (2SU.MU, SOHU), an online media platform and gaming company, on Monday reported profit in the second quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company was $0.969 million compared with loss of $20.12 million

Earnings per share/ADS attributable to the company came in at $0.04 compared with a loss of $0.17 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company came in at $1.27 million compared with loss of $4.07 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.05 compared with loss of $0.16 last year.

Operating loss narrowed to $18.30 million from $22.32 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to $135.54 million from $126.27 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter of 2026, the company expects marketing services revenue to range between $14 million and $15 million, representing a 3% to 10% year-over-year increase and a 1% to 8% sequential decline.

Online game revenue is expected to range between $105 million and $115 million, reflecting a 29% to 35% year-over-year decrease and a 1% to 10% sequential decline.

The company expects both reported and adjusted net loss attributable to the company to range between $13 million and $23 million.

Sohu.com is currently trading 2.90% lesser at $13.71 on the Nasdaq.