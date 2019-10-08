Soil Conditioner Market Size Worth $7.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soil conditioners market size is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The declining soil quality due to natural calamities and increased industrialization is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Loam soil accounted for 396.4 kilotons of soil conditioner consumption volume in 2018, majorly due to its high fertility and wide availability in major parts of the world

Cereals & grains are cultivated on a large scale worldwide and accounted for a total product consumption of 42.6% in 2018

Hydrogel segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.9%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 on account of fluctuating water supply and changing weather conditions

India accounted for 16% revenue share in the Asia Pacific market in 2018 owing to growing adoption of precision farming coupled with government subsidies on agricultural products

Read 195 page research report with ToC on "Soil Conditioners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Natural), By Solubility (Water Soluble, Hydrogels), By Soil Type (Loam, Sand), By Crop Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/soil-conditioners-market

Natural or organic products dominated the consumption of these conditioners globally. Increasing awareness about organic farming has led to an increase in demand for natural conditioners. The rising trend of consuming organic fresh food has shifted the inclination of farmers toward natural conditioners. Cereals and grains also require soil with rich moisture content at the time of sowing, thus, demanding appropriate conditioners.

Farmers, who are the end users of conditioners for soil, belong to low-income group. This factor majorly contributes to the market being price-sensitive. Moreover, prices of the product are highly controlled by manufacturers and may experience minor inflations or deflations due to constant demand and fluctuating raw material availability.

Central & South America market is anticipated to witness moderate growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of extremely fertile lands in some parts of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, as these lands require less amount of conditioners. A majority area of Central & South America region has a tropical climate, suitable for growing a variety of fruits such as papaya, pineapple, avocado, and guava. Cocoa and coffee are the two major cash crops that largely influence the region's economy. Most of the region's land is covered with clay soil, which is alkaline and has a significant demand for minerals such as sulfur and iron.

Grand View Research has segmented the global soil conditioner market on the basis of product, solubility, soil type, crop type, and region.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Natural



Polysaccharide Derivatives



Others



Compost



Sewage Sludge



Animal Manure



Synthetic



Polymers



Minerals



Gypsum

Solubility Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Water Soluble



Hydrogels

Soil Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Loam



Sand



Peat



Silt



Clay

Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Cereals & Grains



Oilseeds & Pulses



Fruits & Vegetables



Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





Italy





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

