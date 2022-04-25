|
25.04.2022 13:55:42
Sol-Gel Technologies Says FDA Approves EPSOLAY For Inflammatory Lesions Of Rosacea
(RTTNews) - Dermatology company Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (SLGL) announced Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its drug product, EPSOLAY, a proprietary cream formulation of benzoyl peroxide, 5%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.
The benzoyl peroxide in EPSOLAY is encapsulated within silica-based patented microcapsules. The silica-based shell is designed to slowly release benzoyl peroxide over time to provide a favorable efficacy and safety profile.
The approval of EPSOLAY is supported by data from two positive, identical Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, multicenter, 12-week, clinical trials that evaluated the safety and efficacy of EPSOLAY compared to vehicle in people with inflammatory lesions of rosacea.
The coprimary endpoints in both trials were the proportion of subjects with treatment success and the absolute change from baseline in lesion counts at Week 12. EPSOLAY was more effective than vehicle cream on the co-primary efficacy endpoints starting from 4 weeks of treatment in both trials.
Sol-Gel has granted to Swiss dermatology company Galderma Holding SA the exclusive rights to commercialize EPSOLAY in the United States.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Sol-Gel Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Sol-Gel Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.20
|Ausblick: Sol-Gel Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Ausblick: Sol-Gel Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.20
|Ausblick: Sol-Gel Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: Sol-Gel Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Registered Shs
|6,30
|-0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.