SOLA SALONS MARKS UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH IN 2021 WITH 600TH LOCATION OPENING

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons , the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, announced today its 600th location worldwide - marking the brand's 17th location in Wisconsin. In addition to expanding the Sola franchise footprint, the brand is celebrating a year of achievements including 53 new locations, 72 signed franchise agreements, and reaching a milestone of 18,000 independent beauty professionals in 2021 throughout the U.S.

"It's been exciting to watch Sola grow at such a rapid pace throughout 2021. Reaching 600 locations nationwide is a landmark milestone for the company," said Christina Russell, CEO at Sola Salons. "Sola's accelerated growth is the result of an innovative business model combined with a strong spirit of entrepreneurship and independence in the professional beauty industry. We continue to be motivated by the successes of our franchisees and are eager to continue this momentum in 2022."

The brand's growth throughout North America in 2021 culminated with its 600th salon located in Janesville, Wisconsin. Behind the milestone opening is first-time franchisee owner Alicia Modjeska, a former healthcare executive and U.S. Veteran. Modjeska was so impressed with the Sola business model that she came out of retirement to open her first location. Modjeska, who signed an agreement to open three Sola locations, is already searching for real estate to open her second studio.

"I'm thrilled to join the Sola community while spearheading the launch of a new territory for the brand, which will give job opportunities to beauty professionals in Janesville and surrounding markets," said Modjeska, Janesville franchise owner. "With an extensive background in corporate America, this journey with Sola is giving me the opportunity to have freedom and flexibility as a business owner while giving back to my community, and ultimately providing a successful growing business that I can one day pass down to my daughters."

Sola Salons was recently recognized with numerous industry awards, including a placement on the Franchise Business Review 2021 Most Profitable Franchise list, where Sola was one of 50 franchise companies to be recognized for strong financial performance and high franchisee satisfaction. In addition, Sola was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of 2021's fastest-growing companies in America.

Identified as the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, Sola supports a growing community of more than 18,000 independent beauty professionals across the 600 locations by providing a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. The model continues to grow increasingly in popularity, especially amid the pandemic as beauty pros sought to go independent to offer their clientele more control over their salon experience, with more than 2,000 new beauty professionals joining the Sola family in 2021 alone.

Sola Salons is driven by its desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and is looking for franchisees who feel the same way. As part of its continued franchise growth strategy, Sola will be targeting a number of markets across North America. Franchise opportunities remain in various markets all over the country, including territories that cover the entire states of Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont as well as markets within cities such as, Memphis, St. Louis, Corpus Christi, Temple/Belton TX, The Villages FL, Santa Fe NM, Vancouver, BC, Halifax NS, Winnipeg MB and Toronto, ON.

To learn more about franchise opportunities and available Sola Salons territories, contact Lori Merrall, director of franchise development at lori@solasalonstudios.com . Additional franchise information is available at www.solafranchising.com . Visit www.solasalonstudios.com or follow Sola Salons on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn for more information along with the latest news and trends.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 600 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 18,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com .

