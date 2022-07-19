Solana, Fantom, NEAR Protocol Big Winners in Today's Crypto Rally

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been another incredible day in the world of cryptocurrencies. In aggregate, the crypto market has started the day in the green, as the total value of all digital currencies remains above the $1 trillion mark. This key psychological threshold was passed yesterday for the first time in more than a month. Driving this sector higher was Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), the biggest winner in today's market. It posted gains of 18.2% over the past 24 hours as of 9:30 a.m. ET. NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) also saw impressive double-digit gains, surging 13% and 11.3%, respectively, over the same time frame.This week's rally among various top Layer 1 networks appears to be tied to newfound momentum around a date (finally) being set for Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) long-anticipated merge. Layer 1 networks refer to foundational blockchain projects, upon which other decentralized applications can be built.Continue reading