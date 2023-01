Solana Dropped 90% Last Year, But Has Kicked Off 2023 With a Bang. Is This Bull Rally Real?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was one of the hottest cryptos of 2021, rising from relative obscurity at the beginning of the year to establishing itself as a blue chip cryptocurrency as it climbed from near $1.50 at the start of the year to over $200 by November of 2021.In 2022, much of the enthusiasm wore off, and Solana fell more than 90% for the year, shedding tens of billions of dollars in market cap in the process. But a funny thing happened as the year ended and the calendar flipped to 2023. Rather than fading away into further obscurity, Solana began the year with a furious and unexpected rally.Continue reading