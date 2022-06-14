Solana Foundation Harnesses Edgevana to Improve Validator Experience

Deal validates Edgevana's ability to deploy customized solutions for Validators and provides Solana Validator community with dashboard tools to monitor and manage deployments

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgevana, a leader in powering the decentralized web, today announced that it has been chosen by the Solana Foundation to deploy 500 bare metal servers in 32 of Edgevana's highly secure data center and colocation facilities worldwide. The Solana community will have access to Edgevana's product offering and customized software solutions for Validators which enhances the speed at which validators can get up and running.

"This partnership provides crypto enthusiasts seeking to deepen their support on the Solana blockchain best-in-class edge computing, securely positioned in enterprise-class facilities, anywhere, and at any time," said Solana Foundation Executive Director Dan Albert. "Validators that use Edgevana for onboarding can reduce their hardware costs, have a pain-free and fast onboarding process, receive an affordable month-to-month contract, and scale without compromising security. "

"Emerging technologies like blockchain demand what Edgevana's edge computing and highly distributed data centers provide, the speed and horsepower of high-performance bare metal together with the increased network security, performance, and control needed for uncompromising scale," said Mark Thiele, Co-Founder & CEO of Edgevana. "The solution that the Solana community is using considers the human behind the node, and strives to make a once cumbersome, time-consuming validator onboarding process simple and painless."

Features provided to the Solana Community include:

Node-ready, edge computing deployment at any of Edgevana's thousands of enterprise-class data centers and colocation facilities.

Guided assistance for crypto enthusiasts interested in becoming a Validator.

A 24/7 customer service team that supports the Solana Validator community.

An affordable month-to-month contract that provides flexibility and agility to add-on or relocate a node.

Validators will soon have the ability to pay in either Sol, or fiat.

Solana validators interested to gain access to Edgevana's offering can visit: https://edgevana.com/solana

Edgevana is able to address the challenges that hyper-growth blockchains face as it relates to the onboarding of blockchain validators. Edgevana understands that every decentralized blockchain network is different. Edgevana partners with Blockchain protocols to understand the needs of the network and the needs of their target validators, RPC operators, or miner audiences and creates specific global deployments in addition to customizing software to automate the life cycle of the validator communities.

About Edgevana

Edgevana aims to be the market leader in "Blockchain Infrastructure and Ecosystem Services". The company helps meet the speed, scale, security and resilience needs of the world's fastest growing blockchain protocol operators, NFT providers and enterprises adopting decentralized ledger technologies. Edgevana's software platform and global presence provides the agility, scale, distribution and economics that appeal to Web3 and Edge deployments.

The company was founded by Mark Thiele and Subhan Jahromi in 2019 with the express purpose of simplifying and accelerating the selection, provisioning and deployment of data center, co-location, and edge computing facilities. For more information visit www.edgevana.com.

About Solana

Solana is a global state machine, and the world's most performant blockchain. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana's performance is driven by a single global state, which is capable of processing tens of thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, a distributed clock that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com .

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a foundation headquartered in Switzerland. Its mission is to help support and grow the Solana network and its community while driving mass adoption for blockchain. The Solana Foundation is working to realize a world where individuals own their data, use permissionless networks, and transfer information freely around the world. To get involved, please visit https://www.solana.foundation/ .

