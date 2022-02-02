|
Solana Holds Steady; Investors Are Bullish on 2 Catalysts
Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) impressive rise over the past two days continued into early this morning, with the price appreciating 4.2% over the past 24 hours as of 8 a.m. ET. But the cryptocurrency has also been volatile this morning, trading 0.9% lower as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.Overall, Solana has traded within a relatively narrow band this morning. Investors appear to still be digesting yesterday's very positive news for the smart-contract-enabled network, which took two forms.First, Solana announced its Solana Pay platform, launched in partnership with Solana Labs. Solana Pay aims to become a leader in crypto payments among merchants. This blockchain network's throughput speed of approximately 50,000 transactions per second and relatively minuscule transaction costs are seen as likely positive drivers for the new payments platform.Continue reading
