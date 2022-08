Solana Is Down 85%. Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a difficult year for Wall Street, and the crypto market has been hit especially hard. Many major cryptocurrencies have seen their prices drop by 50% or more so far this year, and it can be tough for some investors to stay optimistic.Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has had a particularly rough stretch. While some cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have started to rebound in recent weeks, Solana is still down around 85% from its peak in November.While that may not seem like good news on the surface, investing now means buying at a steep discount. Is it really the best time to invest in Solana, though? Here's what you need to know.