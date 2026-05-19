Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

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19.05.2026 10:35:00

Solana Just Had Its First $1 Trillion Quarter. What Comes Next?

The crypto market didn't perform well in the first quarter of 2026, but some coins still reached major milestones. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is one of the best examples, as the total economic activity on its network hit $1.1 trillion for the quarter, according to data from Artemis. That's a new high for the blockchain.It's a staggering number, but it didn't do much for Solana's value. Solana is down 26% on the year (as of May 15), raising the question of why there's such a gap between its activity and price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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