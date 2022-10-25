Solana Might Be Down 85%, But It Has a Jaw-Dropping Strategy to Bounce Back in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) may be down, but it's not out. For the year, Solana has fallen almost 85%, and recent network outages have many users concerned about the crypto's future. But Solana has a crazy, jaw-dropping strategy for the year ahead that could reverse its fortunes immediately.At this year's big Tech Crunch Disrupt event in San Francisco, Solana doubled down on its mobile crypto strategy. This strategy includes the release of a full software mobile stack (SMS) for developers to make mobile apps and games, as well as the official launch of the Saga crypto phone in 2023's first quarter. Solana calls the crypto phone a "moonshot," but if your crypto is headed to the moon, isn't that exactly what you want to hear?Solana thinks this new phone could change everything. As Solana sees it, the future of crypto is mobile. As a result, the Saga is going to be optimized for all the decentralized apps and games on the Solana blockchain. Quite simply, Solana says the new phone will make everything that you love about crypto easier and more seamless. Solana Mobile will be "a premium mobile experience that enables you to trade tokens while waiting in line for coffee, mint NFTs on your morning commute..."Continue reading