Solar A/S: No. 4 2025 Course of annual general meeting

The annual general meeting (AGM) took due note of the management’s review and discussed and approved the Annual Report 2024 together with the statement by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors and the independent auditors' report.

The AGM then discussed and adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for:

Allocation of profits in accordance with the approved annual report with dividend distribution of DKK 15.00 for each share of DKK 100. Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2024.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2025, which includes a fixed remuneration with a supplement for participation in board and committee meetings.

Election of the following members to the Board of Directors:

Re-elected were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Jesper Dalsgaard, Louise Knauer, Peter Bang, Morten Chrone and Katrine Borum.

The following employee representatives make up the remainder of the Board of Directors:

Rune Jesper Nielsen, Denise Goldby and Michael Kærgaard Ravn.

Re-election of Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33 96 35 56, as auditor and as sustainability auditor.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to potentially distribute extraordinary dividend of up to DKK 50.00 per share in the period leading up to the next annual general meeting.



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to potentially acquire treasury shares in the company of up to 10% of the share capital in the period up to the next annual general meeting, provided that consideration does not deviate by more than 10% from the last quoted market price for the company’s class B shares at the time of acquisition.

The shareholder proposal for a share split was not adopted.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed its officers and re-elected Michael Troensegaard Andersen as its chair and Jesper Dalsgaard as its vice chair.

Re-elected for the Audit Committee were Peter Bang, Louise Knauer and Michael Troensegaard Andersen.

Re-elected for the Remuneration Committee were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Morten Chrone and Louise Knauer.

Re-elected for the Nomination Committee were Jesper Dalsgaard, Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Katrine Borum and Morten Chrone.

Contacts

Chair, Board of Directors, Michael Troensegaard Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director, Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11







Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company providing solutions mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We promote efficiency improvements and offer digital tools that make our customers winners. We drive the green transition and deliver the best solutions, ensuring sustainable resource usage.

The Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol SOLAR B. Additional information is available at: www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been published in Danish and English via Nasdaq Copenhagen today. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version prevails.

