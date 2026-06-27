Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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27.06.2026 18:15:00
Solar Beats Coal for the First Time: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
About a decade ago, natural gas overtook coal as the primary fuel for the electric utility sector. Coal's use, however, has continued to decline, falling from 19.7% of supply five years ago to 12.2% in May. That same month, solar power supplied 12.8% of the U.S. grid's needs, making it more important than coal for the first time. Five years ago, solar was just 5.4% of the supply. This could be an important inflection point for renewable power. And it makes stocks like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) attractive investments. Here's what you need to know to get started with these dividend stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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