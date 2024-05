Solar Energy Stocks Make a Comeback, but Will It Last?

Shares of some solar energy stocks have spiked in the last month as tariff news came to light and some short squeezes hit. But the industry still faces some challenges. In this video, Travis Hoium gives a balanced view of what's happening in the industry.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 26, 2024. The video was published on May 28, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel