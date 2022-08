Solar panels: how to fix your energy bills while the sun shines

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Demand goes through the roof as struggling British households try to tackle soaring electricity pricesBritish households are racing to install roof-top solar electricity panels amid huge energy price rises, with installers saying demand has “exploded”.Simon Dudson, the chief executive of the Little Green Energy Company, which serves London and south-east England, says: “It’s absolutely crazy times. It’s unprecedented. We have had a 400-500% increase in business.” Continue reading...