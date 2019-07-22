Solar Vietnam: GCL Raises Grid Connection Volume to 700 MW with Connection of Phu Yen and Vung Tan Solar Fields

SUZHOU, China, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration (GCL SI) announced today the completion of grid-connection and operation of two GCL Powered PV plants in Vietnam, the 110 MW Phu Yen and 111 MW Vung Tau solar fields. The two PV Plants were connected at the end of June 2019, taking the total grid-connection volume of GCL SI modules in Vietnam to nearly 700 MW.

Since 2015 GCL SI has persistently expanded its presence in overseas markets through several strategies, including offering EPC services and joint bidding for EPC projects, while implementing a "diversification plus differentiation" product strategy against the homogeneous competition; that is, offering diverse products including both mono-crystalline and poly-crystalline to satisfy the Vietnamese market with high-efficiency mono PERC and poly PERC modules, bifacial double glass modules, and Co-ECP. This has resulted in GCL being highly recognized by clients and markets. Taking advantage of the outstanding performance ratio of CZ mono PERC, cast mono PERC, and high-efficiency poly, which were developed by GCL SI. Cast mono modules have been primarily applied in Brazil and other markets with continuous shipment and grid-connection.

Despite a late start, with a total installed capacity of only 8 MW by the end of June in 2018, Vietnam's solar market has grown at speed. Head of Vietnam market, GCL SI, said "Vietnam has maintained robust growth in PV application, in both ground and roof projects. As a varied land of seas and mountains, Vietnam requires diversified modules to power differential areas. Therefore, we have been committed to offering reliable products and supportive services for local communities, in hope of boosting the development of clean energy in Vietnam. In the future, we'll continue to cultivate this market with our best products and services."

