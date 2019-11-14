Solara Medical Supplies Provides Notice of a Data Breach

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solara Medical Supplies, LLC ("Solara") provides notice of an incident that may affect the security of some information relating to certain individuals associated with Solara including current and former patients and employees.

What Happened? On June 28, 2019, Solara determined that an unknown actor gained access to a limited number of employee Office 365 accounts, from April 2, 2019 to June 20, 2019, as a result of a phishing email campaign. Solara worked with third party forensic experts to investigate and respond to this incident and confirm the security of relevant Solara systems. Through this investigation on July 3, 2019, Solara determined that certain information present within the employee Office 365 accounts may have been accessed or acquired by an unknown actor at the time of the incident. Solara undertook a comprehensive manual and programmatic review of the accounts to identify what personal information was stored within the accounts and to whom that information related.

What Information Was Involved? The personal information present in the accounts at the time of the incident varied by individual but may have included first and last names and one or more of the following data elements: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, Employee Identification Number, medical information, health insurance information, financial information, credit / debit card information, driver's license / state ID, passport information, password / PIN or account login information, billing / claims information, and Medicare ID / Medicaid ID.

What is Solara Doing? Solara takes this incident and security of personal information in its care seriously. Solara moved quickly to investigate and respond to this incident, assess the security of relevant Solara systems, and notify potentially affected individuals. This response included resetting relevant account passwords and reviewing and enhancing existing Solara policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. Solara reported this incident to law enforcement and relevant state and federal regulators. Solara is also notifying potentially impacted individuals so that they may take further steps to best protect their information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. In an abundance of caution, Solara is offering access to credit monitoring and identity protection services at no cost to impacted individuals.

What Can Impacted Individuals Do? Solara has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Individuals may call 1-877-460-0157 (toll free), Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time with questions if they would like additional information. Individuals may also write to Solara at 2084 Otay lakes Rd #102, Chula Vista, CA 91913 or email Compliance@solaramedicalsupplies.com with questions. Additional information can also be found on Solara's website, https://www.solara.com/dataincident. Potentially affected individuals may also consider the information and resources outlined below.

Solara encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to review account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals with credit reports are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report. The credit reporting agencies may be contacted as follows:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699­9001, 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000, www.ncdoj.gov . You can obtain information from the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission about preventing identity theft.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, 1-410-528-8662, www.oag.state.md.us .

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For Rhode Island Residents: The Rhode Island Attorney General can be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, www.riag.ri.gov , 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are 154 Rhode Island residents impacted by this incident.

For New York residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; https://ag.ny.gov/.

