19.05.2022 23:00:00

SolarEdge and Huawei Sign Global Patent License Agreement, Settle Litigation

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., have agreed on a global patent license agreement between the two companies. The agreement includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies' products, and grants certain other rights. In addition, the agreement will result in a settlement of all pending patent-litigation between the companies.

The specific terms of the agreement are confidential. This agreement ends lawsuits between the companies that were pending in Germany and China.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SolarEdge Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SolarEdge Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SolarEdge Inc 238,10 -0,50% SolarEdge Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Sinkflug -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen geben zum Wochenschluss ab. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen