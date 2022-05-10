SolarEdge Announces the Launch of SolarEdge Home Product Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2022

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will announce the European launch of SolarEdge Home, a portfolio of home energy management products and solutions, at Intersolar 2022 in Munich.

SolarEdge Home is an innovative home energy management solution that allows homeowners to optimize their solar energy production, usage and storage. Designed for both single and three-phase applications, the solution is comprised of the SolarEdge Home Inverters, Home Battery, Backup Interface, smart energy devices such as the SolarEdge EV Charger, Hot Water Controller and smart meters, and an operating system which synchronizes and manages the system devices. Developed to harvest more energy from the sun, the DC-coupled solution optimizes energy use by operating loads directly from the sun, storing access energy and providing real-time recommendations adapted to changing energy needs.

The SolarEdge Home operating system bases the load and scheduling recommendations on the homeowner’s energy use patterns and preferences. It extends backup time and reduces dependency on the grid and is managed from a single mySolarEdge app, enabling homeowners to smartly manage and track their home solar usage, energy savings and carbon emission reduction.

For installers, the SolarEdge Home portfolio is designed to simplify installation from design to commissioning and reduce installation time thanks to its wireless plug-and-play connectivity.

SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer, Zivi Lando, said: "We developed a full system that enables both harvesting more energy from the sun and energy independence for homeowners. We believe that smart energy management is increasingly important as electricity costs and consumption continue to grow. Innovative solutions that can interconnect multiple energy sources, consumption loads, and battery storage are key to future energy independence and sustainable living.”

About SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, and grid services solutions. www.solaredge.com

