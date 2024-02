SolarEdge Goes From Bad to Worse in Solar Slump

The residential solar industry is expected to turn around later in 2024, and solar companies are giving rosy projections about where their business is headed as a result. But SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) is struggling more than most, not only with revenue falling but also with inventory piling up.In this video, Travis Hoium shows why this is such bad news for SolarEdge 's business long-term.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 21, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel