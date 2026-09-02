Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur a Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DHUS / ISIN: US83418M1036

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02.09.2026 14:38:58

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Acquires Omega Foundation Services At Undisclosed Price

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) announced that it has acquired Omega Foundation Services, a company for specialized engineering, procurement and construction industry with significant expertise in heavy civil construction across multiple end markets, including large-scale data centers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share.

The transaction expands Solaris' turnkey capabilities across site services, plant installation and commissioning, and substation development, while bringing experienced EPC professionals in-house.

The acquision is expected to help open new growth opportunities in data centers, LNG, industrial, and government markets, improve cost and schedule certainty through greater project control.

On the NYSE in the pre-market activity, the shares were trading 0.01 percent down at $49.62, after closing Tuesday's trading 2.23 percent down.

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Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A- 44,75 -1,80% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A-

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