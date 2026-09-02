Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur a Aktie
WKN DE: A2DHUS / ISIN: US83418M1036
|
02.09.2026 14:38:58
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Acquires Omega Foundation Services At Undisclosed Price
(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) announced that it has acquired Omega Foundation Services, a company for specialized engineering, procurement and construction industry with significant expertise in heavy civil construction across multiple end markets, including large-scale data centers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share.
The transaction expands Solaris' turnkey capabilities across site services, plant installation and commissioning, and substation development, while bringing experienced EPC professionals in-house.
The acquision is expected to help open new growth opportunities in data centers, LNG, industrial, and government markets, improve cost and schedule certainty through greater project control.
On the NYSE in the pre-market activity, the shares were trading 0.01 percent down at $49.62, after closing Tuesday's trading 2.23 percent down.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.26
|Ausblick: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX höher -- DAX in Grün -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls leicht zu. Die US-Aktienmärkte legen am Donnerstag ebenfalls zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.