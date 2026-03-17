Solaris Energy Infrastructure Shares Jump 13% On Power Capacity Expansion

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) shares climbed 13.07 percent to $64.44, gaining $7.45 on Tuesday, following the announcement that the company completed transactions to significantly expand its power generation capacity.

The stock is currently trading at $64.44 compared with its previous close of $56.99. Shares opened at $59.55 and traded between $59.67 and $65.78 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.18 million shares, below the average volume of about 2.69 million shares.

Solaris said it closed two transactions that will add about 900 megawatts of natural gas-fueled turbine capacity between 2026 and 2029, bringing its total expected power generation capacity to about 3,100 megawatts by the end of 2029.

The expansion includes the acquisition of Genco Power Solutions and the purchase of 30 turbine delivery slots. The company also secured a new $300 million credit facility from Goldman Sachs and Santander to support growth.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $14.27 to $65.78.