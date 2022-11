Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Drops 20.1% After Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of oil stock Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) fell as much as 22.5% in trading on Tuesday after reporting third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares closed the day down 20.1%. Total revenue rose from $49.4 million a year ago to $92.3 million in Q3, and net income jumped from $874,000 to $7.4 million, or $0.22 per share. On an adjusted basis, which pulls out one-time items, earnings were $0.24 per share, one cent ahead of estimates. But what investors didn't like was revenue falling 5% below estimates, and that's why the stock is down big today. Continue reading