Solas reinforces commitment to the Asian funds industry with strategic Singapore hire

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Solas, an Asian market leader in providing independent non-executive directorships to funds and fund managers, announces the expansion of its core team in Singapore.

We are delighted to announce that Ms Ashmita Chhabra, a Singapore asset management industry ecosystem specialist has recently joined Solas. Ashmita has over 20 years' experience in the investment funds industry, providing oversight in building infrastructure and recommending best practices and solutions catered for institutions expanding into Asia.

She has in-depth experience with regional and global asset managers exploring Singapore for their business and fund set-ups, service provider selection, due diligence processes and operational infrastructure and outsourcing models.

Ashmita has dedicated her career towards enhancement of Singapore's funds ecosystem in various capacities and has participated in a variety of industry initiatives. She is the Chairperson of the Singapore Fund Administrators Association (SFAA) and on the Executive Committee of the Singapore Funds Industry Group (SFIG) [a unique public and private market collaboration set-up by the Singapore regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)], and co-chairs the Promotion and Advocacy Working Group that works towards showcasing Singapore value-proposition with global asset management leaders and the services ecosystem.

Ashmita Chhabrasaid "Today, on International Women's Day, I am proud to announce the start of my enhanced career in Corporate Governance. It has been a privilege to work closely with global asset owners, fund managers and collaborating with influential peers and partners, lifting the standards and offerings within the alternative funds industry in my varied asset management career and roles. This next phase in my career will help connect the dots from my rich experience, thereby bringing holistic value to fund boards.

My focus is on contributing to high quality governance practices, particularly amongst groups that would gain from a female perspective. Despite much advancements, female representation in this industry lags behind while it is an undeniable fact that board gender diversity and engagement yield proven benefits. Along with Solas' institutional and dedicated platform, I look forward to working with asset managers towards creating a more inclusive and diverse board".

"Martin O'Regan, Managing Director and Founder at Solas said "With the growth of alternative managers in Singapore and the growing adoption of the Variable Capital Company (VCC) and other Singapore investment structures by regional and global managers, Solas stays committed to bringing the right governance skillset to support our clients. I welcome Ashmita to our team, she brings immense value to Solas and our clients, I am confident that with her extensive experience and knowledge of the industry, she is well-positioned to help fund managers implement and achieve their optimal governance framework".

About Solas

Established in April 2016, Solas is a fully independent company based in Singapore and Hong Kong, with access to professional directorship networks and knowledge of international jurisdictions, multi-lingual coverage and a global network. The teams have in-depth experience and expertise across alternative investments, including hedge funds and long only funds as well fintech, private equity funds, credit funds, VC funds, infrastructure funds, property and real estate funds, discretionary and private funds and special purpose investment vehicles.

In addition to board support, the company offers consultancy on the full lifecycle of fund set-up, service provider selection, fund structuring advice, fund document review, due diligence, regulatory analysis, ongoing governance support and advisory, M&A activity and guidance. With strong business networks across the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, MENA and Asia-Pacific regions, the team is highly experienced with Singapore, Cayman, Hong Kong, Bermuda, and other offshore jurisdictions.

