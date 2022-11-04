|
04.11.2022 13:34:00
Sold Costco Earlier This Year? Here Is 1 Reason to Consider Buying It Again
At any given moment, the stock market gives investors a glimpse into how others perceive a particular business. And it's no surprise that some of the best companies carry valuations that reflect this quality. But astute investors who practice patience might be able to buy at better prices. An outstanding and well-known business, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), reached its all-time high of $605 a share in April of this year. And at that time, the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple was at a blistering 49, an expensive valuation. Investors might have exited their Costco positions in April when shares peaked, correctly calling the top. But does this mean they can never own this top retail stock again? With shares down 20% from that high, it might be time to take a closer look. Continue reading
